Technological Advancements in the Smart Thermostat Market | Analysis by TMR

A smart thermostat is a device used in heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment to control the temperature of a space or room wherein these equipment are installed. A smart thermostat has the ability to make automated and smart adjustments for customers so as to achieve energy savings and to communicate with sources external to an HVAC system.

Study Period: 2018-2026

Base Year: 2018

Fastest Growing Market: Asia-Pacific

Largest Market: North America

Thus, the demand for smart thermostats is rising at a rapid pace. Moreover, a smart thermostat is a major energy-saving device for smart homes/buildings. Smart thermostats are largely used in residential buildings. Improvements in residential and commercial buildings have also driven the RFID industry. The global smart thermostat market is estimated to reach value of US$ 8,729.2 Mn by 2026 from US$ 1,157.6 Mn in 2017, expanding at a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period.

Increasing energy prices and rising need to optimize power in order to cut energy bills are expected to drive the global smart thermostat market during the forecast period. Encouragement from governments for using energy-saving devices is also driving the smart thermostat market. Furthermore, companies are continuously aiming at integrating smart thermostats with IoT so as to operate smart thermostats from a remote location. This is projected to boost the smart thermostat market during the forecast period.

Increasing consumer awareness about safety and efficiency of smart thermostats is also likely to propel the smart thermostat market during the forecast period. Furthermore, smart thermostats have become a point of focus for scientists and researchers in the electronics industry. Smart thermostats are increasingly being adopted by small and medium enterprises (SMEs), due to the growing trend of digitization and rising adoption of building automation solutions. Wi-Fi-enabled smart thermostats are more rapid and secure compared to other types of smart thermostats available in the market.