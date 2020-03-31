Technological Advancements in Language Translation Software and Services Market by SYSTRAN, Lionbridge Technologies, IBM, Global Linguist Solutions, Google, & more

Market Depth Research titled Global Language Translation Software and Services Market Report published by Decision Market Reports offers you many aspects of the industry along with a complete study of the business sectors, 2018-2025.
In 2018, the global Language Translation Software and Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12% during 2019-2025.
A translation software or service can performs as a platform of translating a given input language into a functionally equivalent program in another language (the target language), without losing the functional or logical structure of the original language.
As internationalization becomes a worldwide trend, its no wonder that the translation software market is on the rise. More and more companies have expanded their business views to encompass a global perspective, i.e. they are going global. To successfully reach world domination, localization is a necessary feature. According to a report on website Companies and Markets the driving forces behind the translation market are connected to the internet, with the smartphone as its latest sweetheart: now, almost every company out there aims to have a user friendly website for each of their separate markets.
Enterprises that operate in the global market are usually present in 80-170 different countries. And the IT market hasnt been sitting still either: recently, major shifts have been apparent in the market that now also encompasses cloud business solutions and social media. Moreover, IT departments are being replaced by lines of business decisions are made by employing visual feature and discovery decision tablets,
This report focuses on the global Language Translation Software and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Language Translation Software and Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
SYSTRAN
Lionbridge Technologies
IBM Corporation
Global Linguist Solutions
Google Inc
Microsoft
Cloudwords
Babylon Software
LanguageLine Solutions
Thebigword Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Rule-Based Machine Translation
Statistical-Based Machine Translation
Hybrid Machine Translation
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Government
IT & Telecom
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Language Translation Software and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Language Translation Software and Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Language Translation Software and Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
