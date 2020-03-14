Technological Advancements in Analytical Devices Industry is Driving the Growth of the Process Analytical Technology Market

In recent past, there have been many advancements in the analytical devices industry, with the introduction of new products that offer greater accuracy and application in a wide range of set-ups. For instance, in June 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., launched new technologies designed to allow analytical chemists to obtain high-resolution separations with greater sensitivity and reproducibility. Also, in June 2017, Agilent Technologies Inc. introduced a number of new products to complete the InfinityLab LC series, part of the InfinityLab family of instruments, columns, and supplies. Agilent’s new InfinityLab LC purification solution provides a complete portfolio of analytical scale to preparative scale purification systems. All these advancements in the analytical devices industry have led to greater demand for process analytical technology products and services, which in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the worldwide process analytical technology market.

Download free report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/process-analytical-technology-market/report-sample

The Asia-Pacific market for process analytical technology is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, mainly driven by presence of various USFDA approved pharmaceutical companies, growing biotechnology industry and consequently increased use of analytical technologies by the biopharmaceutical industry in the region, high R&D expenditure and increasing prevalence of various disease leading to an increased consumption of pharmaceuticals and biological products. China, India, and Japan are the major markets for process analytical technology in the Asia-Pacific region. China held the largest share of the Asia-Pacific process analytical technology market in 2016. The Indian process analytical technology industry is expected witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, due to the growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, increasing number of USFDA approved plants and expanding generics industry in the country.

Major players in the process analytical technology market are entering into partnerships with other firms to improve their position in the market. For instance, in June 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced a co-marketing agreement with Biognosys AG, a company engaged in next-generation proteomics, to provide a workflow to allow library creation and data processing for Data-Independent Acquisition (DIA) studies, through the collective use of Orbitrap mass spectrometers and Spectronaut Pulsar software.

Explore Report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/process-analytical-technology-market

Some of the other key players operating in the process analytical technology market include Brucker Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Danaher Corporation, and ABB Group.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook