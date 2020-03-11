Technological Advancements : Global Activated Carbon Types and Markets 2019

This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global activated carbons market by type, application, feedstock material and region using different commercially available activated carbons to drive specific market estimates.

Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1859151

The report consists of a segment based on type such as powdered activated carbon, granular activated carbon, surface treated activated carbon, carbon block and other types of activated carbon including bead shaped activated carbon, pelleted/extruded activated carbon, activated carbon cloth and biochar activated carbon. The granular activated carbon is highly irregular in shape with the particle sizes ranging from 0.2 to 5 mm. The main application is in industrial raw-water treatment applications, the food and beverages industry, removal of color, taste and odor and sometimes even in specific metal ions. Plated activated carbon is obtained through the extrusion process and is cylindrical in shape with particle diameter ranging from 0.8 to 5 mm. This type could be used in some special applications where there is a requirement for a low pressure drop, high mechanical strength and low dust content. The powdered activated carbon is pulverized carbon with particle size range of less than 0.18 mm (U.S. Mesh 80) and used in effluent water treatment application.

Furthermore, the activated carbons market is segregated by region and application industry. The major application of activated carbons is water treatment, food and beverage processing, medical and pharmaceutical, mining, air purification, motor vehicle and other applications such as energy storage, chemical treatment, motor vehicle, oil and gas, and cigarette filters.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in the market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the activated carbon market and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global activated carbons market.

The report also details a comparative study between conventional and emerging technologies, the importance of technical advances to this market and strategies adopted by major global players. The estimated values are based on manufacturers total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars unadjusted for inflation.

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1859151

Report Includes

– 149 data tables and 17 additional tables

– Industry analysis of the global market for activated carbon and its types

– Country specific data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, China, India, Japan, Middle East and Africa

– Characterization and quantification of the market potential for activated carbon by various segments such as geographical region, type, application, and feedstock material both in terms of value and volume

– Relevant patent analysis

– A look at the government regulations and technological updates that affect the global activated carbon market

– Examination of vendor landscape and profiles of major vendors in the industry including Cabot Corp., Calgon Carbon Corp., CarboTech AC GmbH, Kureha Corp., and Osaka Gas Co. Ltd.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/