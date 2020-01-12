Technological Advancements are Driving the Growth of the Protein Expression Market – P&S Intelligence

The protein expression market is expected to reach $3.0 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% between 2017-2023. Key factors driving the growth of the market include increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in the availability of funding for protein-based research, technological advancements, growing aging population and increasing growth in the life science sector.
Major players in the protein expression industry are developing products with technically advanced features that are designed to produce high protein yield, and maintain a balance of speed and scalability; thereby, enhancing its application in the drug development workflow. One of the recent advanced product launched by the major players in the market include Gibco ExpiCHO expression system, launched in 2015 by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., that offers an increase yield of over 100-fold, thereby enabling up to 3g/L of protein yield; in comparison to its previous CHO system. Therefore, technically advanced products will drive the growth of the protein expression market during forecast period.
The major players in the protein expression market are entering into partnerships with other firms to gain a larger share in the market. For instance, in July 2017, LabCorp, a medical laboratory tests and services provider through a national network of primary clinical laboratories and specialty testing group laboratories, and Cancer Genetics, Inc. (CGI), DNA-based cancer diagnostics and services provider, signed agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific to join the NGS Companion Dx Center of Excellence Program (COEP). As preferred partners, each laboratory will participate in oncology-focused clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical companies and Thermo Fisher. The companies may also qualify for early access to Thermo Fisher’s pipeline of novel platforms and assays to assist with development of Oncomine-branded solutions for clinical and biopharma applications.
Some of the key players operating in the protein expression market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Genscript Biotech Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Promega Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Qiagen N.V., New England Biolabs Inc., and Lonza Group Ltd.
GLOBAL PROTEIN EXPRESSION MARKET SEGMENTATION
By System
- Prokaryotic expression systems
- Escherichia coli systems
- Others
- Mammalian cell expression systems
- Chinese hamster ovary systems
- Others
- Insect cell expression systems
- Baculovirus systems
- Others
- Yeast expression systems
- K. Lactic systems
- Saccharomyces systems
- Pichia systems
- Others
- Cell-free expression systems
- Algal-based expression systems
By Product and Services
- Reagents
- Expression vectors
- Competent cells
- Services
- Instruments
By Application
- Therapeutic
- Industrial
- Research
By End User
- Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
- Academic research institutes
- Contract research organizations
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle-East and Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
