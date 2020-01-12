Technological Advancements are Driving the Growth of the Protein Expression Market – P&S Intelligence

The protein expression market is expected to reach $3.0 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% between 2017-2023. Key factors driving the growth of the market include increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in the availability of funding for protein-based research, technological advancements, growing aging population and increasing growth in the life science sector.

Major players in the protein expression industry are developing products with technically advanced features that are designed to produce high protein yield, and maintain a balance of speed and scalability; thereby, enhancing its application in the drug development workflow. One of the recent advanced product launched by the major players in the market include Gibco ExpiCHO expression system, launched in 2015 by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., that offers an increase yield of over 100-fold, thereby enabling up to 3g/L of protein yield; in comparison to its previous CHO system. Therefore, technically advanced products will drive the growth of the protein expression market during forecast period.

The major players in the protein expression market are entering into partnerships with other firms to gain a larger share in the market. For instance, in July 2017, LabCorp, a medical laboratory tests and services provider through a national network of primary clinical laboratories and specialty testing group laboratories, and Cancer Genetics, Inc. (CGI), DNA-based cancer diagnostics and services provider, signed agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific to join the NGS Companion Dx Center of Excellence Program (COEP). As preferred partners, each laboratory will participate in oncology-focused clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical companies and Thermo Fisher. The companies may also qualify for early access to Thermo Fisher’s pipeline of novel platforms and assays to assist with development of Oncomine-branded solutions for clinical and biopharma applications.

Some of the key players operating in the protein expression market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Genscript Biotech Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Promega Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Qiagen N.V., New England Biolabs Inc., and Lonza Group Ltd.

GLOBAL PROTEIN EXPRESSION MARKET SEGMENTATION

By System

Prokaryotic expression systems Escherichia coli systems Others

Mammalian cell expression systems Chinese hamster ovary systems Others

Insect cell expression systems Baculovirus systems Others

Yeast expression systems K. Lactic systems Saccharomyces systems Pichia systems Others

Cell-free expression systems

Algal-based expression systems

By Product and Services

Reagents

Expression vectors

Competent cells

Services

Instruments

By Application

Therapeutic

Industrial

Research

By End User

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Academic research institutes

Contract research organizations

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle-East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



