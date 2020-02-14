Technological Advancement in the Smart Bombs Market | Get Analysis by TMR

A smart bomb is a precision guided munitions designed and developed to achieve smaller circular error portability. The smart bombs reduces the risk of air crews, ordnance spend and collateral damages and increases the damage effectiveness as they can be guided to a particular target and the lethality of these smart bombs against the targets are much more than the unguided bombs. The mechanism of these smart bombs are very different from the conventional bombs as these smart bombs have a triggering device with a time delay systems and a proximity sensor or an impact sensor. As the smart bomb approaches the target, the trigger goes off automatically, initiating the fuse to ignite the explosives resulting in explosion.

The major boosting factor for the smart bombs market is the surging demand for precision munitions or precision bombs. The precision munitions can be guided as per the target and the damaged caused by these munitions or bombs are much more than the unguided. This advantage is increasing the interest among the defense forces across the globe to adopt the smart bombs in order to combat the enemy. Moreover, smart bombs reduces the logistics burden of the military forces as one smart bomb can damage thrice an unguided bomb.

The costs involved in logistics of unguided bombs is much higher than that of smart bombs, which is an attractive factor for the defense forces. The reduction in logistic burden with smart bombs is fuelling the market for smart bombs. In addition, modernization of defense forces includes equipping the defense forces with modern weapons and munitions such as smart bombs which in turn strengthen the military forces to combat any enemy attacks. The modernization programs in defense forces are also driving the market for smart bombs across the globe.

The major factor hindering the market for smart bombs is the bomb integration challenge. The smart bombs cannot be fitted to the traditional bomb launchers as they have mechanism for guiding the bomb to the targets. The aircrafts, naval ships, bomb launchers need to be specifically designed to launch the smart bomb so that malfunction of sensors, cameras and other integrated technologies are not hindered. This procedure requires huge investments, which is limiting the developing country’s defense forces to adopt smart bombs.