Technical Foam Market by Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast 2024

Technical foam composite products are based on expanded plastics, also called cellular plastics. Once transformed, the small resin beads are filled with air and fused together. At low densities they are basically 98% air by volume. In 2018, the global Technical Foam consumption market is led by Asia-Pacific and Asia-Pacific is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 47.71% of global consumption of Technical Foam.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Technical Foam market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Technical Foam value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Expanded Polystyrene

Polyurethane Foam

Expanded Polyethylene

Expanded Polypropylene

Other

Segmentation by application:

Acoustic Foam

Automotive

Medical

Consumer Products

Insulation

Packaging

Other

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Recticel

Carpenter

Sealed Air Corporation

Rogers Foam Corporation

Woodbridge

T. Burnett & Co.

Sonoco Products Company

Pregis Corporation

ACH Foam Technologies

Kaneka

Plymouth Foam

Foam Fabricators

Wisconsin Foam Products

Polyfoam Corporation

Armacell

L’Isolante K-Flex

Kaimann GmbH

Huamei Energy-Saving

Aeroflex

NMC

Durkee

Hira Industries

Tramico

Flexipol Foams

Jiuding Group

Speed Foam

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Technical Foam consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Technical Foam market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Technical Foam manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Technical Foam with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Technical Foam submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

