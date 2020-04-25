Tea Filter Paper Market Technology Advancement and Application Report 2019-2026

Tea filter paper is used to make tea bags to fulfill all consumer, household or catering business needs. Owing to the increased consumption of ready-to-drink tea, the demand for tea filter paper used for making tea bags is growing. Tea filter paper is manufactured keeping in mind the requirement for heat sealing properties. These papers have unique fiber formulation that delivers high scrunching and folding properties, thereby allowing consistent formation and quality. That apart, these papers have dry or wet strength against hot water and great extract capacity. Food grade paper or biodegradable plastic is preferred as the main material for the manufacturing of tea filter paper. Important global tea supplying companies, such as Teabox, Godrej Tea, Gujarat Tea Processors & Packers Ltd, Limtex, Tata Tea Limited and various others, are key users of tea filter paper.

Tea Filter Paper Market: Dynamics

The tea filter paper market is projected to witness rise in demand during the forecast period due to growing adoption of tea vending machines in various institutions and areas. The growing trend of ready-to-drink tea is pushing the demand for tea bags, inside of which different types of tea can be packaged and served to consumers as per their choice. Tea filter paper plays a key role in the packaging of single-use tea.

Machine grade tea paper is estimated to be the most preferred paper by the leading tea trading companies. The abaca plants cellulose is expected to be prominent material used for the manufacturing of these papers. In August 2018, Twin Rivers Paper Company introduced EcoInfuse, an abaca-free, wood-based fiber to be used in teabags and beverage filtration applications.

According to the FAO Inter-governmental Group, the World production of black tea is estimated to increase yearly by 2.2 percent over the next decade and reach 4.4 million tons in 2027, reflecting major output increase in China, Sri Lanka and Kenya. China is expected to eventually reach the output levels of Kenya, the largest black tea exporter in the world. Considering the data provided by The World Bank about per person tea consumption, Turkey, Ireland and the United Kingdom are the biggest consumers of tea. Due to these factors, the global tea production and consumption is expected to increase and thus, the global tea filter paper market is projected to register impressive growth during the forecast period. Increased per capita expenditure and living standards are becoming the key drivers for the growth of the concerned market in the Asia Pacific and Western Europe.