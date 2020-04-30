Tea Extract Market with Current Trends Analysis, 2018 to 2026

Tea Extract Market Outlook:

Tea is one of the most popular beverages in the world and is obtained from the Camellia sinensis plant. There are different tea extracts available in the market, which include white tea extract, green tea extract, black tea extract and oolong tea extract, depending upon the processing of the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant. White tea is produced from new leaves and blossoms, green tea is produced from developed leaves with nominal processing, oolong tea is produced from partly fermented mature leaves and black tea is produced from fully fermented mature leaves.

The popularity and demand for tea extract are growing due to numerous benefits and applications associated with tea extract. Tea extract has bioactive ingredients, which include Epigallocatechin (EGCG), theaflavins, polyphenol and caffeine, of which caffeine is the main ingredient. It is used in ready-to-drink and healthy beverages. Tea extract is associated with antioxidants that provide an abundance of health benefits. Tea extract has a calming effect on the nervous system & mind, lowers the level of blood sugar & cholesterol, which helps in maintaining the cardiovascular health of humans, reduces the risk of cancer and other diseases such as Alzheimer, as well as boosts the metabolism & helps burn excess body fat. In addition, tea extracts are used in animal nutrition in premixes for cattle, cows and poultry. Tea extracts also find applications in cosmetics for skin and hair care. They help reduce dark circles, blackheads and signs of aging, as well as provide radiance to the face and stimulate the pores of the hair.

Rise in the demand for beverages with health benefits is expected to boost the tea extract market:

The tea extract market is undergoing continuous growth due to the high consumption of beverages across the globe. Increase in the demand for tea extract is one of the key drivers of the tea extracts market. Moreover, increasing awareness among the population about health & wellness has resulted in the inclination of consumers towards healthier and natural products. Health benefits related to the consumption of tea extract are responsible for the growing demand for tea extracts. Tea extracts have several therapeutic effects, such as they help in relaxing the mind, keeping cholesterol & sugar levels under control, burning excess fat and preventing diseases such as Alzheimer’s & cancer, which has led to their popularity among consumers. Furthermore, the application of tea extracts in animal nutrition, functional foods, cosmetics and personal care products has propelled the tea extract market.

Tea Extract Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global tea extract market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of form, the global tea extract market has been segmented as:

Liquid

Powder

Encapsulated

On the basis of production of tea leaves, the global tea extract market has been segmented as:

Green Tea extract

Black Tea extract

White Tea extract

Oolong Tea Extract

Lemon Tea extract

Others

On the basis of water solubility, the global tea extract market has been segmented as:

Hot water soluble extract

Cold water soluble extract

On the basis of application, the global tea extract market has been segmented as:

Ready to drink tea

Functional food

Cosmetics

Beverages

Dietary supplements

Medicines and nutraceuticals

Animal Nutrition

Others

Global Tea Extract Market: Market Participants:

Some of the key market participants identified across the value chain of the global tea extract market are: Synthite Industries Ltd.; MB-Holding GmbH & Co. KG; AVT Naturals; Finlays; Phyto Life Sciences P. Ltd.; Amax NutraSource, Inc.; Teawolf; Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd. and Blueberry Agro Products Pvt. Ltd.

Opportunities for tea extract market participants:

The market for tea extracts is estimated to increase over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for ready-to-drink beverages and the application of tea extracts in cosmetics and nutraceuticals. Regions such as North America are expected to witness an increase in the demand for tea extracts due to increasing awareness among consumers regarding the negative health effects of carbonated and other beverages. The Asia Pacific is the main tea-producing and consuming region across the world, and the demand for green tea extract & black tea extract is likely to gain traction in the region owing to an increase in the inclination of the population towards healthier and organic products as well as due the medicinal values associated with these extracts. The presence of tea extracts in the functional food and nutraceutical industries is expected to accelerate the growth of the tea extract market over the forecast periods. Growth in the cosmetic and personal care industry is also expected to boost the demand for tea extracts in the future.

