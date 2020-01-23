TAX SOFTWARE MARKET 2017 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

This report studies the Tax Software market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Tax Software market by product and Application/end industries.

The large downstream demand for Tax Software has been and still remains fairly stable. The Global market size for Tax Software reached 9339.06 M USD in 2016 from 8036.13 M USD in 2012.

The major players in global market include

Avalara

Vertex, Inc.

SOVOS

H&R Block

EGov Systems

Intuit Inc.

Xero

Thomson Reuters

Exactor

Wolters Kluwer

FedTax

Drake Software

BLUCORA

LumaTax

LegalRaasta.com

Service Objects

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Tax Software for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

North America

Europe

Japan

China

India

Others

On the basis of product, the Tax Software market is primarily split into

Cloud Based

On-Premises

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

Small Business and Individuals

Midsize Enterprise

Large Enterprise

