TAX MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET ANALYSIS BY TECHNOLOGY, BY APPLICATION, BY END-USE, BY PRODUCT & SERVICE, AND SEGMENT FORECASTS, 2018 TO 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Tax Management Software is a software which helping people to report and pay their tax. It could be in different type which include Installed-Mobilesite, mobile App etc. The goal of Tax Management Software is to save people’s time and give them a more convenience method to pay their tax.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Tax Management Software will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Tax Management Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Cloud, SaaS, Installed-Mobile

Installed-PC

Segmentation by application:

Personal Use

Commercial Use

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Avalara

Outright

Shoeboxed

SAXTAX

H&R Block

CrowdReason

Paychex, Inc.

Drake Software

Taxify

Accurate Tax

Canopy

Beanstalk

CCH

ClearTAX

Credit Karma

Empower

Exactor

Longview Solution

RepaidTax

Rethink Solutions

Scivantage

TaxACT

SureTAX

Taxbrain

TaxCloud, SaaS, Installed-Mobile

TaxSlayer

TaxJar

TurboTax

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Tax Management Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Tax Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Tax Management Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Tax Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Tax Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

