Targeted RNA Sequencing Market Is Expected to Exhibit an Upward Growth Trend Across Globe

Global Targeted RNA Sequencing Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Targeted RNA-sequencing (RNA-Seq) is a highly accurate method for selecting and sequencing specific transcripts of interest and offers both quantitative and qualitative information. Targeted RNA-Seq can be achieved via either enrichment or amplicon-based approaches, both of which enable gene expression analysis in a focused set of genes of interest, with enrichment assays also providing the ability to detect both known and novel gene fusion partners in many sample types.

Scope of the Report:

Market competition is not intense. Thermo Fisher, Illumina, RocheHoldings, BGI, Eurofins, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Targeted RNA Sequencing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Targeted RNA Sequencing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Thermo Fisher

Illumina

RocheHoldings

BGI

Eurofins

LabCorp

Berry Genomics

Macrogen

GENEWIZ

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

enrichment approaches

amplicon-based approaches

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

ResearchInstitutes

Hospitals&Clinics

BiotechnologyCompany

Diagnostic Lab

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Targeted RNA Sequencing product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Targeted RNA Sequencing, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Targeted RNA Sequencing in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Targeted RNA Sequencing competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Targeted RNA Sequencing breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Targeted RNA Sequencing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Targeted RNA Sequencing sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

