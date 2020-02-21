Tardive Dyskinesia Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is an involuntary neurological movement disorder caused by the use of dopamine receptor blocking drugs which are prescribed to treat certain psychiatric or gastrointestinal conditions. Long-term use of these drugs may produce biochemical abnormalities in the area of the brain known as the striatum.

The reasons that some people who take these drugs may get TD, and some people do not, is unknown. Tardive dystonia is a more severe form of TD in which slower twisting movements of the neck and trunk muscles are prominent.

The typical symptoms of TD include facial grimacing, sticking out the tongue, and sucking or fish-like movements of the mouth. INGREZZA (valbenazine), developed by Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., is one of the key drugs developed for the treatment of TD.

The drug candidates in TD pipeline include, but not limited to, SOM3355 and MT-5199. Some of the companies having drugs in the TD pipeline includes SOM INNOVATION BIOTECH, SL, and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

