Tape Dispenser Market Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2027

The tape dispenser has become a commonly used product these days, and it even becomes a necessity while taping several packages. A tape dispenser helps in cutting and feeding tapes, which reduces the wastage of tapes. In addition, it simplifies the packaging process and saves time and energy that goes into packaging multiple products. Tape dispensers come in different shapes and sizes depending upon the application and the type of tapes that have to be loaded into these dispensers. Tape dispensers are used for all kind of tapes like adhesive tapes, industrial tapes and pressure sensitive tapes etc. and can range from a very basic dispenser to a complicated automatic dispensers primarily for industrial use. Innovation has become a recent trend in the tape dispenser market, with more and more manufacturers focusing on providing innovative products. Manufacturers are also paying attention to customer safety and easy storing and handling while designing the tape dispensers, for example introduction of dispensers with foam handle tape gun that has an adjustable control knob which makes it easier to apply tape without any fatigue and discomfort. These type of innovations related to ease of use is primarily driving the growth in the tape dispenser market.

Tape Dispenser Market Dynamics:

The tape dispenser market is gaining traction due to the growth in the overall packaging tapes market. In addition, the growth in the use of tapes for official use drives the growth in the tape dispenser market. Furthermore, growing innovation and manufacturing activities in the developing economies fuels the growth in the tape dispenser market. However, there are a few factors that can act as restraints in the tape dispenser market. The initial capital investment, complexity associated with loading tapes in the dispensers, plus safety issues while handling these dispensers can prove to be minor hindrances for the growth in the tape dispenser market.

Tape Dispenser Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product type, the global tape dispenser market is segmented into:

Hand held

Table top

Definite length dispensers

Semi-automatic filament tape dispensers

Stretchable tape dispensers

Gummed tape dispenser

On the basis of end use, the global tape dispenser market is segmented into:

Office

Commercial

Retail

On the basis of industries, the global tape dispenser market is segmented into:

Consumer goods

Electronics

Food and Beverage

Medical

Retail

Life sciences and Medical

General Industrial

Others (paper, print, woodworking etc.)

Tape Dispenser Market- Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the tape dispenser market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The tape dispenser market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% over the forecast period of 2016-2024. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the maximum growth in the tape dispenser market due to rising consumption of packaging tapes in this region. The growth in Asia Pacific will be primarily driven by the growth in developing economies like India and China. The factors such as rising disposable income, growth in manufacturing activities and overall growth in the packaging industry majorly driven by growth in the retail industry fuels the growth in these developing economies. North America and Europe are expected to experience an average growth in the tape dispenser market as these markets are already matured. Additionally, shift in the manufacturing activities from the developed economies to low cost manufacturing economies of Asia Pacific also acts as a major factor for slowdown of growth in the tape dispenser market in developed economies. Further, MEA and Latin America are expected to witness a stagnant growth in the tape dispenser market.

Tape Dispenser Market- Key Players:

Some of the leading players identified across the globe in the tape dispenser market are: 3M Company, Tesa SE, Intertape Polymer Group, Fellowes, Inc., Uline, Inc., ShurTech Brands LLC, X.L.T. International Electronics Co., Ltd., Koziol USA etc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments such as application, material, printing technology and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

