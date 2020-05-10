Tank Container Shipping Market- Key Players are Bulkhaul, HOYER Group, NewPort , Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL), Den Hartogh Logistics, Bertschi Group

Tank container is used to transport hazardous and non-hazardous materials. It is built according to the ISO standards. Tank container is a vessel of stainless steel enclosed by an insulation and protected with a layer of polyurethane and aluminum. The vessel is placed inside a steel frame. Tank container can be loaded from the top and unloaded from the bottom. A standard tank container consists of a manhole, and at least one valve on the top and one at the bottom. Loading and unloading of tank container is carried out by connecting hoses facility of the valves of the tank and it is generally done using pumps. The selection of the tank container loading and unloading is done on the basis of installation and regulation of products it contains. Tank containers are used in transportation and handling of liquid products such as chemicals, oil, and liquid food products.

The tank container concept was employed in Europe by an engineer named Bob Fossey who worked for Williams Fairclough Company. In 1964, the company manufactured a swap body tank, which was used for combined transport in truck and train. However, the tank was not manufactured according to according to the ISO standards. Commercial production of tank containers began in 1966. The first tank container that met the ISO standards was developed after almost a year. Tank containers used in transportation of hazardous cargo need to meet regulations of various standards such as ADR and RID (The European Agreements Concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Rail (RID) and by Road (ADR)), IMDG (International Maritime Dangerous Goods), DOT US ((US Department of Transportation), and DOT UK (US Department of Transportation. There are various types of UN portable tanks; the most common type is T11, which is allowed to transport various hazardous bulk chemicals.

Demand for tank container shipping is anticipated to increase due to factors such as disadvantages of pipeline transportation, and low price and suitability vis-à-vis other modes of transportation. Pipeline transportation carries various disadvantages such as higher lead time, threat from natural disasters, and low efficiency for short distance transportation. Furthermore, rise in exploration and production (E&P) activities in the oil & gas industry is expected to drive the demand for tank container shipping in the near future.

The global tank container shipping market can be segmented based on end-use industry, product type, and region. In terms of end-use industry, the global tank container shipping market can be divided into oil & gas, chemicals, petroleum, and others. Based on product type, the global tank container shipping market can be classified into wines & spirits, fruit juices, sweet oils, chemicals, fuels, toxic substances, gases, and others. In terms of region, the global tank container shipping market can be segmented into North America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. These can be further sub-segmented into Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, U.S., Canada, China, Japan, India, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.

Key players operating in the tank container shipping market include Bulkhaul, HOYER Group, NewPort , Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL), Den Hartogh Logistics, Bertschi Group, Suttons, Gruber Liquid Logistics, Eagletainer Logistics, Intermodal Tank Transport, Leschaco Group, R.M.I. Global Logistic, Van Den Bosch Transporten, and VTG AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT. These key companies focus on partnerships and acquisitions to maintain their leading positions in the tank container shipping market. Furthermore, players focus on providing quality services to retain their customer base. Large numbers of tank container operators and companies across the globe offer various services. Big companies usually offer a broad range of services, while smaller ones may provide services in a particular region or with one type of tank.