Tamper-evident Adhesives Market: Current Trends & Opportunities by 2024

Technological advancement coupled with feasibility in packaging protection has changed the scenario of the packaging industry over the course of time. Since time immemorial, manufacturers and producers are coming up with different solutions to enhance and protect their products from any unauthorized access, which in turn makes consumers not only meet their needs but also surpass their expectations. Tamper- evident adhesives are one of the evolving technology in adhesives, which offers cost-effective and innovative packaging solutions for specific applications such as pharmaceutical packaging. From the security point of view, tamper evident is the best solution to the packaging industry as it help deter theft while providing convenient asset-tracking abilities for more efficient asset application. Both of these benefits produce real cost savings for industries. This multi- million dollar industry is growing at a fast speed in order to meet consumers demand. For instance, some pharmaceutical manufacturers are focusing in product innovating and adding up more technologies into tamper-evident adhesives in order to improve the security of pharma box packs. By which, the adhesive will leave a clear visible evidence of tampering.

Tamper-evident Adhesives Market: Drivers and Restraints

Constant advancement in the pharmaceutical packaging market has experienced a double digit growth, which in turn has led the growth of tamper–evident adhesives market as it deliver a product protection and security needs. Furthermore, the repetitive cases of counterfeiting from the past few years in the pharmaceutical industry is fuelling the tamper-evident adhesives market. For instance, according to WHO, almost 10% of medicines are counterfeit across the globe, which has become a major concern for the food and drug manufacturers.

Additionally, some features that is unacceptable for tamper evident adhesives are the type of materials which are being used in adhesives, such as polystyrene, cellulose and thermal plastics do not offer adequate evidence of tampering on the product, which in turn can be a major challenge to the tamper evident adhesives manufacturers.

On the basis of region, tamper-evident adhesives finds its market possibility in North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America and Europe dominates the tamper-evident adhesives, however, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most promising region in terms of incremental prospects lying ahead for generating high revenue. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are on the trail. Tamper-evident adhesives market is highly regulated in North America and Europe. India and China are the key promising countries driving the tamper-evident adhesives market in Asia-Pacific.

Tamper-evident Adhesives Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of the global tamper-evident adhesives market are 3M Company, Dupont, KRUSE ADHESIVE TAPE, tesa UK Ltd., Avery Dennison, Nordson Corporation, IRPLAST S.p.A., protectaseal ltd, Stickythings Limited., Palmetto Adhesives, Horizons, Inc and DUNMORE.

Going through these points, there is no doubt that tamper evident adhesives market hold good footprint in market in the near future, henceforth, is expected to grow at impressive CAGR during the forecast period, 2016–2024.

