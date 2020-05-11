Takeaway Food Market By Technology, Manufacturers, Types, Regions And Applications Research Report Free Sample Report Forecast To 2025

Takeaway Food Market – 2019

Report Description:

The term “take-away” food, describes a way of eating restaurant food outside the restaurant or a growing variety of prepared foods that consumers purchase from food stands and drive-in locations. The concept of takeaway food lies in the changing lifestyles and eating habits of people, who largely prefer takeaway food due to busy life schedule and increasing traffic congestion.

Takeaway food orders are made via telephone, restaurant websites and apps, online restaurant places, and dine-ins. The US stood as the largest takeaway food market with highest revenue contribution, whereas, the UK was the largest takeaway market within Europe. Growth of the market was driven by increased urbanization, increased usage of internet worldwide, and rising use of mobile internet. Some of the noteworthy trends of the industry includes emerging multicultural population, online market place convenience and strategic mergers and acquisitions.

In 2018, the global Takeaway Food market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Takeaway Food status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Takeaway Food development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Delivery Hero Holding

Foodpanda

Just Eat Holding

Takeaway

Grubhub

Domino’s Pizza

Snapfinger

Pizza Hut

Foodler

Mobo Systems

Zomato Media

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Veg

Non-Veg

Market segment by Application, split into

Fast-Food Chain Restaurants

Online Channels

Independent Restaurants

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Takeaway Food Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Veg

1.4.3 Non-Veg

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Takeaway Food Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Fast-Food Chain Restaurants

1.5.3 Online Channels

1.5.4 Independent Restaurants

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Takeaway Food Market Size

2.2 Takeaway Food Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Takeaway Food Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Takeaway Food Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Takeaway Food Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Takeaway Food Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Takeaway Food Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Takeaway Food Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Takeaway Food Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Takeaway Food Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Takeaway Food Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Delivery Hero Holding

12.1.1 Delivery Hero Holding Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Takeaway Food Introduction

12.1.4 Delivery Hero Holding Revenue in Takeaway Food Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Delivery Hero Holding Recent Development

12.2 Foodpanda

12.2.1 Foodpanda Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Takeaway Food Introduction

12.2.4 Foodpanda Revenue in Takeaway Food Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Foodpanda Recent Development

12.3 Just Eat Holding

12.3.1 Just Eat Holding Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Takeaway Food Introduction

12.3.4 Just Eat Holding Revenue in Takeaway Food Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Just Eat Holding Recent Development

12.4 Takeaway

12.4.1 Takeaway Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Takeaway Food Introduction

12.4.4 Takeaway Revenue in Takeaway Food Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Takeaway Recent Development

12.5 Grubhub

12.5.1 Grubhub Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Takeaway Food Introduction

12.5.4 Grubhub Revenue in Takeaway Food Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Grubhub Recent Development

12.6 Domino’s Pizza

12.6.1 Domino’s Pizza Company Details

Continued …

