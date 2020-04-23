Tahini Market 2019 – Industry Size, Analysis, Researches, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

Market Overview

The Tahini Market was valued at USD 1.11 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.82%, during the forecast period(2019-2024). In 2018, the Middle East is the largest geographic segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 88.3% of the overall market.

Higher demand for nut butter and spreads has induced potential demand for tahini in the world. This, coupled with a significant increase in consumer preferences of tahini, as an ingredient for salads, breakfast foods, and specifically sports drinks, like protein shakes, is driving the global tahini demand.

Scope of the Report

Tahini is one of the popular dishes among the Mediterranean cuisine. The products considered in the report include the commercially available forms of tahini, worldwide. The most popular form is tahini-based sauces, which are generally used as a garnish in salads and topping for meat and vegetables in the Middle Eastern cuisine.

Request a sample of Tahini Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/381546

Key Market Trends

Diverse Functionality of Tahini Drives the Global Demand

Tahini, which is known for the properties of good health, contains an abundant amount of nutrients, such as proteins, carbohydrates, antioxidants, lignans, tocopherols, and other micronutrients. Benefits of this include the properties of anti-cancer, anti-oxidative, and anti-hypersensitivity. This staple food item is the most dominant ingredient in hummus and Baba Ghanoush. In Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, and Palestine, it is usually consumed as a dip or used as a garnish on falafel, shawarma, as well as other traditional dishes. Thus, consumer adoption to diverse forms of the tahini, coupled with the optimum nutritional benefits of the ingredient, is expected to boost the demand for tahini, all over the world.

Middle East Dominates the Global Market

Turkey cornered the larger share, with 31.9%, followed by Israel, Iran, Jordan, Saudi, and Lebanon. This clearly implies that around 90% of the global demand was recorded from Middle Eastern countries, in 2018. On considering the raw material supply for the market studied, in 2018, Tanzania was the largest producer of sesame seeds with a production of 1.26 million metric ton. China was the largest importer, while Ethiopia was the largest exporter of sesame seeds. African countries, especially Egypt, is expected to dominate the market studied, both in terms of supply and demand, by the end of the forecast period, while Asian imports are expected to increase during the forecast period. Tahini products face intense competition, especially from the foreign markets, as it is a symbol of culinary culture. The health benefits associated with tahini, coupled with healthy food trend among consumers, has boosted the popularity of tahini in the global market.

Access this report of Tahini Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/global-tahini-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Competitive Landscape

The tahini market is a niche market, with various small and medium-sized companies coining a very minimal share in the world. This has resulted in very stiff competition. The development of regional markets and local players in different parts of the world is the major factor for the fragmented nature of the studied market. The Middle East and Africa are the two regions showing maximum competitor activities.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/381546

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: INTRODUCTION

Chapter Two: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Chapter Three: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter Four: MARKET DYNAMICS

Chapter Five: MARKET SEGMENTATION

Chapter Six: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Chapter Seven: MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Request a sample of Tahini Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/381546

About Us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics””based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “”business research facilities”” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “”out of the box””developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]