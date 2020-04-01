Tactile Printing Market 2019 Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Trends, Outlook

Decision Market Reports has announced the addition of the “Global Tactile Printing Market: Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment; 2018 – 2025“report to their offering.
Tactile printing is the process of adding raised surface to the substrate to create a texture that can be felt with touch. It uses paper, plastic films, rigid plastics, and various other materials as substrates.
With a complete study of the upcoming growth opportunities for the companies across regions such as the North Americas, APAC, and EMEA, our industry research analysts have estimated that countries in the North Americas will contribute to the major growth of this market throughout the predicted period.
In 2018, the global Tactile Printing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Tactile Printing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tactile Printing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Braille Plus
Braille Works
NBP
PIA
Brailler
Tactilegraphics
Indexbraille
Lowvision
Braigo Labs
Nia Technologies
AFB (American Foundation for Blind)
American Thermoform
O-Film Tech
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Paper substrates
Plastic films substrates
Rigid plastics substrates
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Books
Maps
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Tactile Printing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Tactile Printing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tactile Printing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Tactile Printing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Paper substrates
1.4.3 Plastic films substrates
1.4.4 Rigid plastics substrates
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Tactile Printing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Books
1.5.3 Maps
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Tactile Printing Market Size
2.2 Tactile Printing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Tactile Printing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Tactile Printing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Tactile Printing Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Tactile Printing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Tactile Printing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Tactile Printing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Tactile Printing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Tactile Printing Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Tactile Printing Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Tactile Printing Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Tactile Printing Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Tactile Printing Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Tactile Printing Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Tactile Printing Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Tactile Printing Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Tactile Printing Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Tactile Printing Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Tactile Printing Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Tactile Printing Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Tactile Printing Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Tactile Printing Key Players in China
7.3 China Tactile Printing Market Size by Type
7.4 China Tactile Printing Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Tactile Printing Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Tactile Printing Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Tactile Printing Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Tactile Printing Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Tactile Printing Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Tactile Printing Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Tactile Printing Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Tactile Printing Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Tactile Printing Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Tactile Printing Key Players in India
10.3 India Tactile Printing Market Size by Type
10.4 India Tactile Printing Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Tactile Printing Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Tactile Printing Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Tactile Printing Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Tactile Printing Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Braille Plus
12.1.1 Braille Plus Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Tactile Printing Introduction
12.1.4 Braille Plus Revenue in Tactile Printing Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Braille Plus Recent Development
12.2 Braille Works
12.2.1 Braille Works Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Tactile Printing Introduction
12.2.4 Braille Works Revenue in Tactile Printing Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Braille Works Recent Development
12.3 NBP
12.3.1 NBP Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Tactile Printing Introduction
12.3.4 NBP Revenue in Tactile Printing Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 NBP Recent Development
12.4 PIA
12.4.1 PIA Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Tactile Printing Introduction
12.4.4 PIA Revenue in Tactile Printing Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 PIA Recent Development
12.5 Brailler
12.5.1 Brailler Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Tactile Printing Introduction
12.5.4 Brailler Revenue in Tactile Printing Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Brailler Recent Development
12.6 Tactilegraphics
12.6.1 Tactilegraphics Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Tactile Printing Introduction
12.6.4 Tactilegraphics Revenue in Tactile Printing Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Tactilegraphics Recent Development
12.7 Indexbraille
12.7.1 Indexbraille Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Tactile Printing Introduction
12.7.4 Indexbraille Revenue in Tactile Printing Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Indexbraille Recent Development
12.8 Lowvision
12.8.1 Lowvision Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Tactile Printing Introduction
12.8.4 Lowvision Revenue in Tactile Printing Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Lowvision Recent Development
12.9 Braigo Labs
12.9.1 Braigo Labs Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Tactile Printing Introduction
12.9.4 Braigo Labs Revenue in Tactile Printing Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Braigo Labs Recent Development
12.10 Nia Technologies
12.10.1 Nia Technologies Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Tactile Printing Introduction
12.10.4 Nia Technologies Revenue in Tactile Printing Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Nia Technologies Recent Development
12.11 AFB (American Foundation for Blind)
12.12 American Thermoform
12.13 O-Film Tech
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
