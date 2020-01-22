Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Tacrolimus Ointment Market Future Scenario 2019 In-depth, Detailed Survey and Outlook Report To 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Tacrolimus ointment is a topical drug (a drug that is applied to the skin) that is used for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (eczema). Atopic dermatitis is a chronic (long-lasting) disease of skin in which the skin becomes inflamed, causing itchiness, redness, swelling, cracking, weeping, crusting, and scaling.

The inflammation is caused by activation of the immune system though the reason for the activation is unknown. Tacrolimus ointment suppresses the immune system and the inflammation by inhibiting an enzyme (calcineurin) crucial for the multiplication of T-cells, cells that are required for activation of the immune system. Tacrolimus ointment was approved for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in December 2000.

This report focuses on Tacrolimus Ointment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tacrolimus Ointment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

LEO Pharma

Sandoz

Glenmark

Zhejiang Wansheng Pharmaceutical

North China Pharmaceutical Company

Humanwell

Sichuan Med-Shine Pharmaceutical

IVA HEALTHCARE

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ointment 0.1%

Ointment 0.03%

Segment by Application

Adult

Kids

