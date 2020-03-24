Tableau Services Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Tableau is a business intelligence tool used for the visual analysis of data.
In 2018, the global Tableau Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Tableau Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tableau Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Tableau Software
Perceptive Analytics
Accenture
Capgemini (LiquidHub)
Deloitte
Silicus Technologies
Bilytica
InterWorks
Nabler
Vizual Intelligence
SA Technologies
Unilytics
Bodhtree
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Consulting
Data Preparation
Governance
Maintenance & Support
Server Development
Dashboard Development & Designing
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Tableau Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Tableau Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
