T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market is estimated to reach at US$ 682.7 Mn period between 2017 and 2026

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia market was valued at US$ 330.5 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2018 to 2026. Growth of the pharmaceutical industry, government initiatives, increase in health care expenditure, surge in research & development, and rise in patient population are anticipated to augment the global market from 2018 to 2026.

Increase in Patient Population to Propel Market

T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia is a type of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, with features similar to lymphoma. It generally affects white blood cells called T lymphocytes. T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia is more common among children aged over five. T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia accounts for 15% to 20% of all acute lymphoblastic leukemia. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), nearly 5,970 cases of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) were reported in the U.S. in 2017.

Rise in Number of Clinical Trials

Demand for therapeutics for T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia has increased in the past few years. This has resulted in rise in number of clinical trials in late and early phases of drug development. For instance, in 2017, Baylor College of Medicine started conducting phase 1 clinical trials of CD5.CAR/28zeta CAR T cells, Cytoxan for T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The study is expected to complete by June 1, 2036.

High Cost of Treatment to Restrain Market

Rise in scientific and technological advancements in R&D and manufacturing processes is projected to increase the efficiency of drug development. However, high cost associated with the treatment of T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia is anticipated to restrain the market during the forecast period. Development of therapeutics require the use of expensive instrumentation, which in turn increases the overall cost of therapeutics and treatment for the disease. For instance, the cost of chemotherapeutic Arranon (Nelarabine) is between US$ 75,000 and US$ 100,000 in the U.S.

Asia Pacific Market to Witness Strong Growth

In terms of revenue, the T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Rapidly increasing patient population in the region is expected to boost demand for therapeutics for the treatment of T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. This in turn is likely to drive the market from 2018 to 2026. Increase in government expenditure on health care is anticipated to fuel the growth of the T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. For instance, according to India’s Union Budget 2017–2018, the total health care expenditure was increased from 1.97% to 2.27% of total union budget.

