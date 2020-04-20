Systemic Sclerosis Treatment Market 2018-2028 Key Players- Acelion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer AG, Asta Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Gilead Sciences, Inc., and Sanofi.

Systemic sclerosis treatment market implies procedures and medicaments for treating systemic connective tissue diseases. In general, systemic sclerosis treatment is carried out treating systemic sclerosis complications such as fibrosis; vasomotor disturbances; subsequent atrophy of the skin; muscles, and internal organs like lung and kidney. Besides systemic sclerosis treatment is also implicated for normalizing immunologic disturbances. The market of systemic sclerosis treatment is anticipated to witness a healthy growth during the forecast period as systemic sclerosis prevalence is expected to range from 50 to 300 cases per 1 million people in next few years. Amongst these, women are four times more likely to develop the condition than men.

Systemic sclerosis Treatment: Market Dynamics

Systemic sclerosis is a rare disease and its treatment is performed in approximately 67 male patients and 265 female patients per 100,000 people each year globally. Increased investment in research & development for advancements in systemic sclerosis treatment is expected to drive the growth of the market. Besides, increase in number of government initiatives and programs for disease awareness and treatment is also anticipated to drive the systemic sclerosis treatment market growth. Though systemic sclerosis treatment market is anticipated to see some growth by 2028, still unmet needs need to be addressed.

Some major problems such as fail to meet patient needs due to lack of anti-fibrotic drugs and disease-modifying systemic sclerosis therapies; diagnosis delay, and less number of safe and effective systemic sclerosis treatment options. Rheumatologists suggest that one therapy for systemic sclerosis treatment should be made available which can address all disease complications, and could reverse sclerosis. For this, some pharmaceutical companies have shown renewed interest, and it is anticipated that systemic sclerosis treatment pipeline will see some interesting developments over the forecast period.

Systemic sclerosis Treatment Market: Segmentation

Segmentation by Therapeutics:

Corticosteroids

Immunosuppressant

Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Blood Pressure medication

Light therapy

Nitroglycerin Ointment

Others

Segmentation by Disease Type:

Limited Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis

Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis

Segmentation by End User:

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Systemic sclerosis Treatment Market: Overview

Many investigation have suggested that the patient consumption pattern in the global systemic sclerosis treatment are based upon immunosuppressive agents that have shown to be effective against numerous symptoms in both systemic sclerosis cases. Moreover, due to availability of few treatments, which can effectively modify the course of systemic sclerosis disease, physicians are often recommending the use of immunosuppressive agents for the management of the most common symptoms of the disease. The global systemic sclerosis treatment market is highly fragmented and the key players have been using various strategies such as new product launches, regional expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions, so as to increase their footprints in systemic sclerosis treatment market.

Systemic sclerosis Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America will account for the largest share in global systemic sclerosis treatment market. The European region owing to aggressive healthcare infrastructure will also drive the systemic sclerosis treatment market. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical companies have been showing renewed interests for development of novel drugs for treating systemic sclerosis disease. For instance, in September, 2016, both USFDA and EMA granted Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH’s Ofev orphan drug for systemic sclerosis treatment. Due to low disease profile in China, Japan and other Asian countries, East and South Asian countries are expected to be least contributors in the growth of systemic sclerosis treatment market. However, some poor nations especially from MEA region are anticipated to show poor growth in systemic sclerosis treatment market due lack improper healthcare facilities, leading to poor usage of treatment therapeutics

Systemic sclerosis Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global systemic sclerosis treatment market include Pfizer, Inc., Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., Acelion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer AG, Asta Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Gilead Sciences, Inc., and Sanofi. In addition, presence of small and local manufacturers across the countries will account for systemic sclerosis treatment market.