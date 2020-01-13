System on Module (SOM) 2019 Market Segmentation,Application,Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2024

The System on Module, which is sometimes referred to as a Computer on Module (CoM), is an alternative to single board computers for embedded systems offering a more flexible and contoured solution. It is designed to plug into a carrier, or base board, and is generally a small processor module with a CPU and standard I/O capability. The complex effort associated with designing a CPU subsystem is avoided by using SoM functionality and a custom base board.

A System on Module (SoM) offers a unique approach to product development and the often fully custom electronics typically contained within sophisticated devices. A SoM helps system designers realize a fully customized electronics assembly, complete with custom interfaces and form factor without the effort of a ground-up electronics design.

Scope of the Report:

A SoM is a module that contains a processor with CPU bus accessibility, memory, and standard I/O. It is usually an Off-the-Shelf component. . The module does not have any connectorization and is designed to be plugged into a Carrier Board.

Within the next few years, the majority of SoM are expected to be equipped with ARM architecture CPUs as more and more multicore processors are being introduced nowadays on portable devices. X86 products are still highly competitive and non-replaceable among industries that need better efficiency and accuracy. And it is likely to eliminate Power architecture SoM from the market in a decade unless they are still no safer than the Power architecture SoM.

Industrial automation is a key facet of global manufacturing industries, with enterprises facing enormous pressure to automate and integrate to maximize output, improve cost-efficiency, and generate tangible competitive value.

The worldwide market for System on Module (SOM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.7% over the next five years, will reach 2990 million US$ in 2024, from 1390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the System on Module (SOM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kontron

Congatec

MSC Technologies (Avnet)

Advantech

ADLink

Portwell

Eurotech

SECO srl

Technexion

Phytec

Axiomtek

Aaeon

Toradex

EMAC

Avalue Technology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

ARM Architecture

x86 Architecture

Power Architecture

Other Architecture

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial Automation

Medical

Entertainment

Transportation

Test & Measurement

Other

