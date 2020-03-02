SYSTEM-ON-A-CHIP (SOC) GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SHARE, TREND, GROWTH, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2018 – 2025

Global System on Chip (SoC) Market

Description

Global System on Chip (SoC) Market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Apple Inc

Broadcom Limited

Infineon Technologies

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics

STMicroelectronics

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

MediaTek Inc.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of System on Chip (SoC) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Digital

Analog

Mixed Signal

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global System on Chip (SoC) Market Research Report 2018

1 System on Chip (SoC) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of System on Chip (SoC)

1.2 System on Chip (SoC) Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global System on Chip (SoC) Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global System on Chip (SoC) Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Digital

1.2.4 Analog

1.2.5 Mixed Signal

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global System on Chip (SoC) Segment by Application

1.3.1 System on Chip (SoC) Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Telecommunication

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global System on Chip (SoC) Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global System on Chip (SoC) Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of System on Chip (SoC) (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global System on Chip (SoC) Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global System on Chip (SoC) Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

………….

7 Global System on Chip (SoC) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Apple Inc

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 System on Chip (SoC) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Apple Inc System on Chip (SoC) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Broadcom Limited

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 System on Chip (SoC) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Broadcom Limited System on Chip (SoC) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Infineon Technologies

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 System on Chip (SoC) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Infineon Technologies System on Chip (SoC) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Intel Corporation

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 System on Chip (SoC) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Intel Corporation System on Chip (SoC) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Qualcomm Inc.

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 System on Chip (SoC) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Qualcomm Inc. System on Chip (SoC) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Samsung Electronics

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 System on Chip (SoC) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Samsung Electronics System on Chip (SoC) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 STMicroelectronics

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 System on Chip (SoC) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 STMicroelectronics System on Chip (SoC) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 System on Chip (SoC) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. System on Chip (SoC) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

………..CONTINUED

