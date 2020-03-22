Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Production & Top Players

Syphilis is a highly contagious bacterial infection caused by the bacteria Treponema pallidum and spread through sexual contact, including oral, vaginal, and anal sex. Congenital syphilis is the name given to syphilis that is spread from a mother who has the disease to her baby during childbirth, which can cause severe abnormalities or death of the baby. Syphilis is curable in its earlier stages, but can cause very serious and possibly irreversible complications if the infection goes untreated.

Syphilis rapid test kit is used to screen for and/or diagnose infection with Treponema pallidum, the bacterium that causes syphilis.

The leading manufactures mainly are Abbott (Alere), Bio-Rad, WanTai BioPharm, Beckman Coulter and BD. Abbott (Alere) is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 18% in 2017.

Geographically, the global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, RoA and RoW. The North America held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 40% in 2017. The next is Europe.

The global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit market is valued at 530 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 640 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Syphilis Rapid Test Kit market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Syphilis Rapid Test Kit in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Syphilis Rapid Test Kit in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Abbott (Alere)

Bio-Rad

WanTai BioPharm

Beckman Coulter

BD

Kehua

Livzon

Intec

ThermoFisher

Biokit

Nectar Lifesciences

ELITech Group

Chembio Diagnostic Systems

Trinity Biotech

Market size by Product

Serum Test

Direct Bacteria Test

Market size by End User

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Home Use

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Serum Test

1.4.3 Direct Bacteria Test

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Diagnostic Centers

1.5.3 Hospitals

1.5.4 Home Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Market Size

2.1.1 Global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Sales by Product

4.2 Global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Revenue by Product

4.3 Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Price by Product

Continued…

