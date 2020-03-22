Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Production & Top Players

Syphilis is a highly contagious bacterial infection caused by the bacteria Treponema pallidum and spread through sexual contact, including oral, vaginal, and anal sex. Congenital syphilis is the name given to syphilis that is spread from a mother who has the disease to her baby during childbirth, which can cause severe abnormalities or death of the baby. Syphilis is curable in its earlier stages, but can cause very serious and possibly irreversible complications if the infection goes untreated.
Syphilis rapid test kit is used to screen for and/or diagnose infection with Treponema pallidum, the bacterium that causes syphilis.
The leading manufactures mainly are Abbott (Alere), Bio-Rad, WanTai BioPharm, Beckman Coulter and BD. Abbott (Alere) is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 18% in 2017.
Geographically, the global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, RoA and RoW. The North America held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 40% in 2017. The next is Europe.
The global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit market is valued at 530 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 640 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Syphilis Rapid Test Kit market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Syphilis Rapid Test Kit in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Syphilis Rapid Test Kit in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Abbott (Alere)
Bio-Rad
WanTai BioPharm
Beckman Coulter
BD
Kehua
Livzon
Intec
ThermoFisher
Biokit
Nectar Lifesciences
ELITech Group
Chembio Diagnostic Systems
Trinity Biotech
Market size by Product
Serum Test
Direct Bacteria Test
Market size by End User
Diagnostic Centers
Hospitals
Home Use
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Serum Test
1.4.3 Direct Bacteria Test
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Diagnostic Centers
1.5.3 Hospitals
1.5.4 Home Use
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Market Size
2.1.1 Global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Sales by Product
4.2 Global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Revenue by Product
4.3 Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Price by Product
Continued…
