Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Market Demand and Opportunity by 2024 | BD, Kehua, Livzon , Intec

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on "Global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2019 to 2024". The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast to 2024. Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Market Major Key Players/ Manufacturer included in the Report some of them Abbott (Alere), Bio-Rad , WanTai BioPharm, Beckman Coulter, BD, Kehua, Livzon , Intec, ThermoFisher, Biokit, Nectar Lifesciences, ELITech Group, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Trinity Biotech

Syphilis is a highly contagious bacterial infection caused by the bacteria Treponema pallidum and spread through sexual contact, including oral, vaginal, and anal sex. Congenital syphilis is the name given to syphilis that is spread from a mother who has the disease to her baby during childbirth, which can cause severe abnormalities or death of the baby. Syphilis is curable in its earlier stages, but can cause very serious and possibly irreversible complications if the infection goes untreated.

Syphilis rapid test kit is used to screen for and/or diagnose infection with Treponema pallidum, the bacterium that causes syphilis.

The leading manufactures mainly are Abbott (Alere), Bio-Rad, WanTai BioPharm, Beckman Coulter and BD. Abbott (Alere) is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 18% in 2017.

Geographically, the global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, RoA and RoW. The North America held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 40% in 2017. The next is Europe.

According to this study, over the next five years the Syphilis Rapid Test Kit market will register a 2.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 630 million by 2024, from US$ 530 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Syphilis Rapid Test Kit business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Syphilis Rapid Test Kit market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Syphilis Rapid Test Kit value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Serum Test

Direct Bacteria Test

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Home Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Abbott (Alere)

Bio-Rad

WanTai BioPharm

Beckman Coulter

BD

Kehua

Livzon

Intec

ThermoFisher

Biokit

Nectar Lifesciences

ELITech Group

Chembio Diagnostic Systems

Trinity Biotech

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Syphilis Rapid Test Kit market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Syphilis Rapid Test Kit with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Syphilis Rapid Test Kit submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

