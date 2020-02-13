Synthetic Zeolites Market Analysis Predicting CAGR 3.1% Growth by 2024 | A report by Albemarle Corporation, BASF SE, Honeywell International Inc, Clariant AG, Tosoh Corporation, W.R. Grace & Co, Union Showa K.K. and others

Synthetic Zeolites market report provides complete information about manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and major types as well as applications. Global market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in Synthetic Zeolites industry with analysis on vendors, geographical regions, types, applications. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on.

Market Analysis:-

Synthetic Zeolites Market accounted for USD 13.4 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Competitive Landscape: Synthetic Zeolites Market

The global synthetic zeolites market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Major Market Competitors:

Albemarle Corporation,

BASF SE

Honeywell International Inc

Clariant AG

Tosoh Corporation

R. Grace & Co

Union Showa K.K.

Zeochem AG

KNT Group

Arkema S.A

Pq Corporation

Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO)

Dalian Haixin Chemical Industrial

Sorbead India

Rive Technology

Fujian Anten Chemical

IQE Group and many more.

Market Segmentation:

The Synthetic Zeolites market is segmented on the basis of type into

Zeolite A, Zeolite Y, Zeolite X, Zeolite ZSM-5, and Others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into

detergents, catalysts, adsorbents, dietary supplements, wound care, and others.

On the basis of geography, the synthetic zeolites market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are

US., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Growing detergent industry

Growing demand for VOC adsorbents due to stringent regulations

High cost of specialty zeolites

