Synthetic Quartz Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2018 to 2028

Introduction: Synthetic Quartz Market

Quartz are the second most abundant mineral available in the earth’s crust and mainly composed of materials like oxygen and silicon and having chemical formula Sio2. Quartz are categories in the natural as well as in synthetic form. Synthetic quartz are manufactured in the autoclave reactor by the hydrothermal process. The key raw materials for the manufacturing of the synthetic quartz are, dolomite, soda ash and silica sand. In order to show its attractiveness, synthetic quartz are coated with the metal vapours. Currently, synthetic quartz is used for the industrial application all over the globe. These synthetic quartz contains small amount of alkaline metals which may result into reduction in the efficiency of the quartz. Synthetic quartz are widely used in several end use industries such as, electronics, automobile, construction, etc. Synthetic quartz possess significant properties which makes them more popular throughout several end use industries. On the characteristics perspective, synthetic quartz’s optical and electrical properties play an important role in the global synthetic quartz market over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics: Synthetic Quartz Market

The global synthetic quartz market is primarily driven by the increasing growth in the manufacturing and construction sectors. Application of synthetic quartz in automobile and electronics industries is expected to fuel the demand of the synthetic quartz market globally. Other key driver for the market growth is the increasing growth in the end-user customers. The synthetic quartz products like crystals and glass are used by the household consumers. However, the synthetic quartz products are by many manufacturing industries in order to pack the various products in it for the selling to end use customers. Increasing architectural and engineering trend toward the increasing use of synthetic quartz in building facades is also driving the synthetic quartz market.

Increasing trend in the innovative research and development for the manufacturing of the specialized and advanced as well as customized products is expected to act as one of the major opportunities for synthetic quartz market. Moreover, introduction of eco -friendly synthetic quartz products is also acting as an opportunity in the global synthetic quartz market. One of the major restraints which can hamper the market growth is the increasing price of the raw materials. Owing to increasing prices of the raw materials as well as import and export duty over the same also acts as a challenge for the synthetic quartz market in between the forecast period.

Regional Outlook: Synthetic Quartz Market

On the basis of region, GDP growth forecast of the Asia Pacific is expected to be significant in the near term owning to serval policies adopted by government in the manufacturing and services sector, it has been observed that global economic growth is likely to impact the synthetic quartz market over the forecast period. Key developments in the North America and Western Europe industries are anticipated to have a high impact on the synthetic quartz market. Capital expenditure growth of the ASEAN countries plays a vital role and has a major impact on the synthetic quartz market; consequently, maintenance expenditure in the end use is anticipated to affect the synthetic quartz market.

Some of the key players of the synthetic quartz market are:

NIHON DEMPA KOGYO

TXC Corporation

Kyocera

Murata Manufacturing

Seiko Epson

Asahi Glass

Coorstek

Daishinku Corporation (Kds)

Donghai County Jinglei Quartz Products Co. Ltd.

Heraeus Holding

HTL Industries Sdn Bhd

Hubei Feilihua Quartz Glass Co.

Impex Hightech

Tydex

Universal Quartz

Wuxi Labcells Technology Co., Ltd.

Yuzhnouralsk Plant Kristall

Welltech Minerals

Quartz Stone (I) Pvt Ltd

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

