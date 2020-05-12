Synthetic Graphite Market Research Report- Opportunities & Challenges with Different Segments, Forecast- 2026

Synthetic Graphite Market research report examines status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This report presents a detailed analysis of market sizing, and forecasting up to 7 Year 2019-2026 for the emerging segment within the Synthetic Graphite market. The report is thoroughly segmented by product type, application, vertical, and region. The points that are discussed within the report are the topmost prime manufactures (GrafTech International, Showa Denko K.K., SGL Group, Graphite India Limited, HEG Limited, Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd., Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd., SEC Carbon, Ltd., Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd., and Nantong Yangzi Carbon Co., Ltd. GrafTech International, Showa Denko K.K, and Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.) that are involved in the Synthetic Graphite industry such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

Intellectual of Synthetic Graphite Market: Synthetic graphite possesses favorable electrical properties, high mechanical strength at high temperatures, high electrical and heat conductivity, low impurity content, chemical stability, and high vibrational resistance. It can withstand temperatures of up to 1,800 °C in electric arc furnaces. It exhibits superior thermal expansion and thermal shock resistance, which help in reducing the entire mass of steel. The EAF method of production of synthetic graphite has gained popularity among steel producers due to its flexibility, quick turnaround time, and lower fixed costs. In addition, regulations are being laid down by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to encourage capacity expansions for electric arc furnaces. Steel products are widely used in the construction, automotive, infrastructure, aerospace & defense, and oil & gas industries. An increase in demand for metallurgy products from end-use industries is projected to boost the utilization rate of synthetic graphite.

Electrodes

Isostatic

Specialty Graphite

Carbon Fibers

Others

Electronics

Nuclear Industry

Chemical Industry

Mechanical Engineering

Metallurgy

Ferrous

Non-ferrous

Energy Storage & Transmission

Others

