Synthesized Antibiotics Market Major Manufacturers, Technology, Component, Applications & Forecast, Worldwide 2018-2025

The Global Synthesized Antibiotic Market is anticipated to reach USD xx billion by 2025. The market is primarily driven by developing new approaches for antibiotics for treating bacterial infections. Moreover, growing incidences of infectious diseases like pneumonia, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, malaria, clubbed with the current crack between demand and supply of antibiotics are major factors for boosting global synthesized antibiotic market. Several biotech companies exhibit interest in global synthesized antibiotic industry research and development. Additionally, government legislation like Generating Antibiotics Incentives Now (GAIN) Act pushes research and development processes forward and creating opportunities for market players.

Rising Health Concerns with Antibiotic Resistance

Arrival of pathogenic bacteria resistant to most of the antibiotics is the rising health concern. The World Economic Forum, has discovered antibiotic resistance as greatest warning to human health. Global misuse of existing antibiotics and slow research on new antibiotics places global synthesized antibiotics industry at crisis. Innovation is in deficit as big pharmaceutical firms have halted antibactierial research and development, resulted in steep decline in launch of new antibacterials in last three decades. With the ease of international travel, infection instigated by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria has become a challenge to treat. Infections such as pneumonia, tuberculosis, and gonorrhea have become immune to these drugs. Due to the bacterial resistance, global synthesized antibiotic market share is steadily losing its efficacy and without replenishment of antibacterial agents, humans are susceptible to return in pre-antibiotic era.

Background of Global Synthesized Antibiotic Market

Antibiotics can be used in various forms – each of which demands different manufacturing requirements. When infections are related to eye, ear or skin surface, an antibiotic is applied as a cream or ointment. If internal infection occurs, antibiotic is swallowed or injected into blood veins. In all these cases, antibiotic gets distributed throughout the body.

Synthesized antibiotic differ in chemical structure. Hence, differ in the way they cure infections. Certain antibiotics destroy bacteria’s cell structure, sometimes, by weakening the cell walls which causes them to burst and other method causes the bacterial cells to leak by destroying their cell membranes. At times, antibiotics like tetracycline and erythromycin kill the bacteria by interfering their metabolism with protein synthesis. Antibiotics, such as trimethoprim or sulfonamide have a common blocking effect on cell metabolism.

When development of antibiotic gets commercialized, it becomes a long and a costly proposal. At initial stage, basic research of organism which produce antibiotic compounds is done. When one organism is found, it is tested against various infectious bacteria. At later stages, to grow this species on large scale and for approval stages, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is contacted, which is a lengthy and time-consuming process. For new antibiotic to pass economic feasibility, manufacturers of this industry should be able to get a high yield of global synthesized antibiotic market share from drug fermentation process.

Monoclonal and Other Antibodies Expected to Exhibit Significant Growth

The antibiotics segment which consists imidazoles, tetracyclines and lincosamides, and monoclonal antibodies had higher involvement in global synthesized antibiotic market share in the past and is expected to have a lucrative growth rate in the upcoming years.

Individuals who take higher amounts of antibiotic are vulnerable to antibiotic resistance, bodies of these individuals preferably require monoclonal antibodies to fight against the infections. Increasing cases of urinary tract infections (UTI), blood stream infections and pneumonia have fostered the usage of carbapenems antibiotics.

Regional Overview of Global synthesized antibiotic market

With a huge population, Asia Pacific is highly prevalent to regulation reforms, infectious diseases and higher use of generic medicine. Latin America with greater advancements in pharmaceutical sector is projected to extraordinary growth of global Synthesized Antibiotics Market.

Like tuberculosis, highest prevalence of the pneumonia is known to be in the Sub-Saharan and South Asian regions. Antibiotic treatment is accessible to one third of the infected population, thereby growing the disease burden.

Insightful Research for Future

A “game changing” synthesized antibiotic is identified which can destroy superbugs which has resistant pathogens such as VRE and MRSA. The breakthrough is major step in developing a drug based on teixobactin – a natural antibiotic found from soil samples by US scientists. These scientists are able to fragment synthesized teixobactin into simplified forms which can also be used to treat the bacterial infection of mice.

