Syngas Catalyst Market Report Analysis 2018-2026

Syngas Catalyst Market: Introduction

Syngas, also known as synthesis gas, is a mixture of different elements such as hydrogen, carbon monoxide, and carbon dioxide. Syngas catalysts are used to make synthetic natural gas, ammonia, and methanol.

Syngas catalysts are used for multiple applications such as the production of bio-fuel. Moreover, methanol is produced by the catalytic reaction of syngas. Copper-Zinc Oxide with Aluminum Oxide or Chromium (III) Oxide (Cu – ZnO- Al2O3/Cu-ZnO-Cr2O3) is the most commonly used syngas catalyst, and is adopted by several companies with different atomic ratios. For instance, BASF uses pre-reforming and SNG as syngas catalysts.

Gas to liquid, coal to liquid, and biomass to liquid all rely on the conversion of the syngas catalyst. The metal oxide of zinc, copper, aluminum, and chromium are used for gasification for the production of fuel. Syngas catalysts help form different products such as fuel, fertilizers, and electricity. Syngas is a very important intermediate for producing hydrogen, synthetic hydrocarbon fuels, ammonia, and methanol. Syngas catalysts are a major raw material used in the gasification process, which converts coal to fuel. Syngas catalysts have several advantages, such as renewable power, which can be converted from useful bio-fuels from problematic waste with reduction in carbon emissions, due to which they are more environmental friendly.

However, one of the disadvantages of catalytic gasification is that it increases the material cost of the catalyst, and the performance of the catalyst decreases with repeated usage. Reclaiming and recycling the catalyst also results in its degradation. Moreover, the catalyst is also likely to get affected if it is sensitive to other elements, and this is likely to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Syngas Catalyst Market: Dynamics

The chemical and polymer industries use syngas catalyst to convert natural gas into LPG, which makes the transportation of natural gas easier, thus making it convenient for electric power, industrial supply, commercial usage, and residential usage. Copper-zinc oxide with aluminum oxide or chromium (III) oxide syngas catalysts is used for the production of methanol from syngas. Copper zinc oxide with aluminum oxide like syngas catalysts are important components in fuel cell technology. Increase in the demand for remote power applications, such as personal electronic products and consumer products, are also fueling the market of syngas catalysts. Fuel cells, which finds applications in automobiles, data centers, and back-up power centers, are majorly responsible for the growth of the syngas catalyst market. The syngas catalysts market requires a considerable amount of capital investment and funding. The governments of various countries have put multiple environmental regulations that are driving the adoption of clean technology, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the cyngas catalyst market.

Syngas Catalyst Market: Segmentation

The global syngas catalyst market has been segmented on the basis of end-use industries:

Oil & Gas

Petrochemicals & Fertilizers

Polymers

Biofuels

Pharmaceuticals

The global syngas catalyst market has been segmented on the basis of application:

Hydrogen Synthesis

Ammonia Synthesis

Methanol Synthesis

Syngas Catalyst Market: Regional Outlook

China expects an increase in coal consumption by 2020, which results in the gasification process, and as syngas catalysts is required in the gasification process, the demand for syngas catalysts is expected to increase significantly. The gasification and fertilizer industries have been growing at a healthy rate and are expected to continue to grow during the coming years. 74 gasification plants are under construction in China and 33 in the U.S., and this is expected to boost the demand for syngas catalysts. BASF has synthesized a catalyst for the generation of SNG through the methanation of syngas from either biomass gasification or coal gasification. These catalysts are used for methanol, ammonia, and hydrogen. As North America and APAC produce nitrogenous fertilizers, the demand for syngas catalysts is also expected to increase. Chemical industries in the North America region are well-established, and are working to develop fuel cell technology, which is expected to increase the importance of syngas catalysts. The gasification market in regions such as Asia Pacific, particularly China, are expected to witness an increase in the coal consumption. Moreover, the fertilizer market in North America and Europe has been growing at a steady rate owing to an increase in the demand, which are also among factors boosting the syngas catalyst market.

Syngas Catalyst Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the participants involved in the global syngas catalyst market are:

Clariant

Johnson Matthey

Haldor Topsoe

Sun Chemical Technology

BASF

UNICAT catalyst technologies

Saipem

The Linde Group

The report covers exhaustive analysis on,

Market segments

Market dynamics

Market size

supply and demand scenario

Current trends/issues/challenges in the market

Competition and companions involved

Technology used

Value chain

Regional analysis includes,

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The syngas catalyst market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with syngas catalyst market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on syngas catalyst market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing syngas catalysts market dynamics in the industry

In-depth syngas catalysts market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape in syngas catalyst market

Strategies of key players and products offered in syngas catalyst market

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on syngas catalyst market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

