Synchrophasor Market Size Will Reach US$ 280 million by 2024

A synchrophasor is a time-synchronized measurement of a quantity described by a phasor. Like a vector, a phasor has magnitude and phase information. Devices called phasor measurement units (PMU) measure voltage and current and with these measurements calculate parameters such as frequency and phase angle. It provides real-time data of the grid system to operators, helping them make decisions to prevent any power outage. The measurements obtained from synchrophasor are used to improve grid visualization, operational monitoring, power system control, stability monitoring, state estimation, and fault analysis. Each measurement taken by a synchrophasor is time-stamped according to a common time reference. This enables synchrophasor from different utilities to be combined and synchronized, which presents a comprehensive view of a regional interconnection.

ABB, GE Grid Solutions and Siemens Energy captured the top three revenue share spots in the Synchrophasor market in 2016. ABB dominated with 19.77 % revenue share, followed by GE Grid Solutions with 17.39% revenue share and Siemens Energy with 13.84% revenue share.

In the next five years, the global consumption volume of Synchrophasor will show upwards tendency further, consumption volume is expected in 2022 will be 4521 Units. Especially, in some emergence countries, such as India and Brazil among others, the synchrophasor installation capacity will present an upwards growth rate in the future, because of the national policy and the PMUs’ advantage than SCADA. The global average selling price will be around 74596 $/Unit in 2022.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Despite the presence of competition problems and the high entry, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2792911

According to this study, over the next five years the Synchrophasor market will register a 24.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 280 million by 2024, from US$ 96 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Synchrophasor business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Synchrophasor market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ABB

GE Grid Solutions

Siemens Energy

State Grid Corporation of China

Beijing Sifang Automation

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

NR Electric

Arbiter Systems

Vizimax

Macrodyne

This study considers the Synchrophasor value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Synchrophasor

Type II

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Power Station

Transforming Station

Others

Enquire About [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2792911

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Synchrophasor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Synchrophasor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Synchrophasor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Synchrophasor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Synchrophasor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9120641 01019

Email id: [email protected]