Synchronized Cardioversion Market Brief Analysis By Top Key Players

Synchronized cardioversion is a low energy shock that uses a sensor to provide electricity that is synchronized with the highest point of the QRS complex. The shock dose used for a synchronized shock is lower than that used for defibrillation. During the delay, when the sync option is engaged on a defibrillator and the shock button pushed, the machine reads and synchronizes with the patient’s ECG rhythm. Synchronized cardioversion evades shock delivery during the relative refractory portion of the cardiac cycle, when a shock could produce ventricular fibrillation. Synchronized cardioversion is primarily used under the following circumstances: to treat atrial fibrillation when anti-arrhythmic drugs have failed to do so and to treat atrial fibrillation in emergency conditions where this condition is causing heart failure, chest pain, or low blood pressure.

Rise in number of people with common diseases such as diabetes and obesity, technologically advanced procedures adopted by hospitals and clinics, and increase in global geriatric population leading to surge in incidence rate of atrial fibrillation are likely to drive the global synchronized cardioversion market during the forecast period. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the global geriatric population continues to grow at an unprecedented rate. In 2015, nearly 8.5% people worldwide (617 million) were aged 65 and above and this percentage is projected to increase to 17% by 2050 (1.6 billion).

The global synchronized cardioversion market can be segmented based on indication, end-user, and region. In terms of indication, the global market can be classified into unstable atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, atrial tachycardia, and others. The unstable atrial fibrillation segment is expected to account for larger market share by 2026. This is because atrial fibrillation is becoming common among individuals due to various factors such as hypertension, high alcohol intake, and rise in number of people with common diseases such as diabetes and obesity. Based on end-user, the global synchronized cardioversion market has been divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical center, electrophysiology labs, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest market share by 2026 due to favorable regulatory steps by governments in various countries, leading to rise in adoption of advanced procedures for diagnoses and treatment of atrial fibrillation.

In terms of region, the global synchronized cardioversion market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America was a significant market for synchronized cardioversion in 2017 and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. North America’s dominance of the global market is attributed to increase in adoption of technologically advanced products and rise in incidence of heart diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart diseases account for about 610,000 deaths in the U.S. each year i.e., 1 in every 4 deaths. Every year about 735,000 people in the country have a heart attack. Of these, 525,000 are a first heart attack and 210,000 happen in people who have already had a heart attack. Europe was also a significant market for synchronized cardioversion in 2017, due to increase in government initiatives and rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. According to the European Heart Network, each year cardiovascular diseases causes 3.9 million deaths in Europe and over 1.8 million deaths in the European Union. Increase in number of people with common diseases such as diabetes and obesity, aging population, rise in awareness about overall health, and surge in health care expenditure are projected to boost the growth of the synchronized cardioversion market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. According to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), one in four people in Asia Pacific will be 60 years old or older by 2050. The region is experiencing population aging at an unprecedented pace, with the number of older persons expected to more than double, from 535 million in 2015 to about 1.3 billion by 2050.

Prominent players operating in the global synchronized cardioversion market are ZOLL Medical Corporation, Medtronic, TZ Medical, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and ConMed Corporation.

