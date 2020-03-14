Swivel Couplers Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2017 – 2027

Swivel Couplers Market: Introduction

Swivel Couplers are small sized components made up of metal and alloys for coupling of pipes during the formation of truss structure. The basic function is to couple two pipes together in order to form the desired structure in areas of residential and non-residential construction work. Swivel Couplers are used for in water work, construction, manufacturing and fabrication industry. Swivel Couplers increases the load capacity of the structure and also takes care of strong bond formation of the structure. Safety features such as water proof and explosion proof have are incorporated in the device to prevent any mishaps of media transfer through pipes.

Swivel Couplers Market: Dynamics

Swivel Couplers market is expected to grow significantly because of increasing residential and non-residential construction work across the globe throughout the forecast period. Easy installation, low cost of the raw materials and the use of advanced production technologies are the factors expected to fuel the growth of Swivel Couplers market in the upcoming years. The global Swivel Couplers market is anticipated to be driven by boosting the growth of heavy industry segment such as manufacturing & fabrication, construction and electrical industry in the upcoming years.

The lack of awareness about the importance of Swivel Couplers is the key factor that impede the growth of Swivel Couplers market. Besides this, low product replacement rate directly impact the sales of new units, which is another factor that hamper the growth of the Swivel Couplers market. Moreover, relatively low sales is also estimated to act as restraint for the Swivel Couplers Market in the forecast period.

Swivel Couplers market is expected to witness the growth, owing to the demand for high load capacity truss structure. In current scenario, Pressed Swivel Couplers and Forged Swivel Couplers are become popular and gaining traction for industrial use, as these have wider industrial applications. Whereas initially fixed Couplers were in high demand. These features will boost the growth of Swivel Couplers market during the assessment period.

Swivel Couplers Market: Segmentation

Swivel Couplers market can be segmented by product types, by load capacity and by end use and:-

On the basis of product type, swivel couplers market can be further segmented:

Pressed Swivel Couplers

Forged Swivel Couplers

Others

On the basis of load Capacity, swivel couplers market can be further segmented:

Up to 1100 lbs.

1100 – 2300 lbs.

Above 2300 lbs.

On the basis of end use, swivel couplers market can be segmented:

Construction industry

Manufacturing & Fabrication industry

Water Works

Others

Swivel Couplers Market: Regional Overview

Swivel Couplers market is expected to grow significantly in Asia Pacific region, owing to rising construction & development activities and rapid increasing manufacturing sector in South East Asia. Asia Pacific is also estimated to glare at relatively prominent growth as compared to other regions and also expected to prevail throughout the forecast period. Considerable investment in construction industry in the Middle East region is estimated to accelerate the growth of the Swivel Couplers market. Moreover, the growth of mining sector in Africa will fuel the growth of Swivel Couplers market. Increased demand for premium products in North America and Western Europe regions hold significant market share of Swivel Couplers market due to the growth of manufacturing and fabrication industry. Other regions such as Eastern Europe and Latin America are anticipated to the growth of Swivel Couplers market at moderate growth rate over the forecast period.

Swivel Couplers Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Swivel Couplers market includes: