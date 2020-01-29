Switzerland Medical Aesthetics Market is Expected to Register a Healthy CAGR in the Forecast Period of 2019 to 2026

GROWING AGING POPULATION:

Plastics surgery in medical aesthetics helps to look young and hence in this market aging population is one of the factors which is driving aesthetics devices markets in Switzerland. In aging population aesthetic surgery is playing a main role to make people look more young and beautiful. In 2015, according to United Nation percentage of population aged 60 years or over has increased from 2015 with 23.6% to 2030 with 30.6%. so the increase in aged population may help to grow the market as people are more attracted to look young and hence they are attracted towards plastics surgery.

For instance,

In February 2018, According to World Development Indicators, population ages 65 and above in Switzerland involves 3.1%, 3.13% in total aging population worldwide for the year 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Challenge:

INCREASING COMPETITORS:

The healthcare industry is becoming one of the most competitive industries due to increase in the prevalence of the diseases and the initiatives taken by the various government bodies. Emerging competitors are gearing up to the challenge of surviving in the competitive aesthetics market by offering technological advantages and affordability. Recently, Allergan acquired Zeltiq. Other competitor in the market includes Neograft, BTL INDUSTRIES, Ltd., Merz Aestehtics Surgical Specialities Corporation and many more. For instance, Merz acquired Ulthera, which is a medical device company. Ulthera’s` ultherapy is the only FDA passed, non-invasive treatment which helps in lifting and tightening skin of neck, chin, and brow and also improves lines and wrinkles on the chest. Chinese companies are giving strong competition to top players. As the Chinese companies provides the devices and treatments at the low cost capturing the local markets in the developing countries such as Beijing Syntech Laser Co., Ltd, Xi’an TaiBo Beauty Equipment Company, Beijing Toplaser Technology Co,. Ltd.

Major Players:

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are ALLERGAN, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical（Group）Co., Ltd., QUANTA AESTHETICS LASERS, Syneron Medical Ltd, Cutera, Sciton, Inc., Lumenis, LUTRONIC and others.

