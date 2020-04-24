Switzerland Medical Aesthetics Market 2019 Latest Technology, Business Development Analysis, Emerging Trends, Key Manufacturers, Overview and Regional Demand till 2026

Aesthetics devices are an innovative advancement, providing solution to patients which deal with ingenuity of creating beauty. The medical aesthetics devices is a growing market owing to its benefits such as maintaining the youthful appearance, pain free and non invasive beauty treatments, maintenance free skin that remains smooth and hairless without the need for shaving, waxing or unpleasant hair treatments, improving the cosmetic appearance, and technological advancement in medical aesthetics devices.

The medical aesthetics are a cosmetic treatment that improves appearance by treating conditions such as acne, unwanted hair, wrinkles, sunspots and others. The benefits are improved appearance, better health, immediate and long-lasting results, increased self-esteem and others.

Switzerland medical aesthetics market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.5% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:

In Product type, aesthetic laser devices are dominating the market due to its easy availability and wide range of application area such as skin rejuvenation, wrinkle treatment and many others along with better lifestyle is also a reason for dominating the market. Skin tightening and body contouring devices are growing in this market as people are more attracted towards better appearance and look within less time.

In application, anti-aging and wrinkles are dominating market due to easy availability of devices along with wide treatment places where anti-aging and wrinkles treatment processes can be easily performed such as hospitals, centers and others. Along with demand of this treatment is also increasing due to better lifestyle in recent era.

In end user, dermatology clinics are dominating the market as most of the aesthetic procedures can be easily performed in by professionals and experts in medical aesthetics with better result. Medical spas and beauty center is growing as number of spas and beauty centers are increasing where these treatment can be easily available.

In distribution channel, direct tenders are dominating the market as many of the companies are directly connected with hospitals, clinics and other places with wide range of products required in aesthetics treatment. Retail is growing as there are number of companies which are not directly connected with manufacturers so they use the product from third party source.

Top Players:

ALLERGAN

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical?Group?Co., Ltd.

QUANTA AESTHETICS LASERS

Syneron Medical Ltd

Cutera

Sciton, Inc.

Lumenis

LUTRONIC

Market Segmentation

Switzerland medical aesthetics market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user and distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into aesthetics laser devices, energy devices, skin tightening & body contouring, aesthetics implants, and facial aesthetics devices.Aesthetics laser devices is further sub-segmented into fractional carbon dioxide laser resurfacing, ablative skin resurfacing devices, and non-ablative fractional laser skin resurfacing. The energy devices are sub-segmented into electrocautery, electrosurgery, cryosurgery, laser surgery, microwave, harmonic scalpel. The skin tightening and body contouring devices are segmented into liposuction devices, skin tightening devices, cellulite reduction devices. Aesthetic implants are segmented into breast augmentation, soft tissue implants, aesthetics dental implants, buttock augmentation, and transdermal implants. The facial aesthetics devices is further segmented into botox injections, chemical peels, collagen injection, cosmetic acupuncture, dermal filler injections, electrotherapy, facial toning, fraxel, microdermabrasion, laser resurfacing.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into anti-aging and wrinkles, facial & skin rejuvenation, vascular lesions, body shaping & cellulite, breast enhancement, scars, pigment lesions, reconstructive surgery, tattoo removal, hair removal, psoriasis & vitiligo, skin tightening and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is categories into hospitals, dermatology clinics, cosmetic centers, and medical spas & beauty center.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categories into direct tenders and retail.

