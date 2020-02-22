Swine Feed Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis with Top Key Players- Chr. Hansen Holdings, Lallemand, Novus, Royal Dsm, Basf and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Swine Feed Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Swine Feed Market



Feed additives play a vital role in improving the nutrition provided to animals – they primarily enhance the feed and food quality. Swine feed, in particular, delivers nutrition to swine in the course of rearing them. Feed extracts are an important source of nutrition given that they make the feed more digestible. Among the key feed essences that are contained in the diet of pigs are: enzymes, emulsifiers, antimicrobials, and antioxidants.

Increasing pork production is expected to remain a major factor driving the global swine feed market over the forecast period. Swine feed accounts for 70%-80% of the total pork production cost and is going to further enhance the opportunities for market players. Feed additives are important in animal nutrition as they increase digestibility and palatability of the feed. Commonly used feed additives in pork diet are antimicrobials, emulsifiers, antioxidants and enzymes. Growing importance for quality pork meat is expected to drive swine feed demand.

The key players covered in this study

Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

Lallemand Inc

Novus International Inc.

Royal Dsm N.V.

Basf

Alltech Inc.

For complete companies list, please ask for sample pages.

The information for each competitor includes:

* Company Profile

* Main Business Information

* SWOT Analysis

* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Swine Feed market

* Product Type I

* Product Type II

* Product Type III

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.

* Hoggery

* Home



For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:

* North America

* South America

* Asia & Pacific

* Europe

* MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

