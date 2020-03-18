Swimwear Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies for Forecast 2023

Analytical Research Cognizance introduced new title on “Global Swimwear Market Report 2018” from its database. The report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2022.
Global Swimwear Market Research Report Product Type Segmentation (Women, Men, Boys, Girls), Industry Segmentation (Exercise, Entertainment), Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor), Products Value and Forecast Upto 2018-2022
Swimwear refers to the special clothing used to show the body during activities in water or on the beach and during models and beauty pageants.
The Swimwear industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Swimwear market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 4.70% from 11500 million $ in 2014 to 13200 million $ in 2017, Report analysts believe that in the next few years, Swimwear market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2022 , The market size of the Swimwear will reach 15600 million $.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.
Section 1: Definition
Section (2 3): Manufacturer Detail
Pentland Group
Arena
Diana Sport
Hosa
Zoke
Dolfin Swimwear
Derong Group
FEW
Wacoal
Yingfa
TNZI
Sanqi International
Gottex
American Apparel
Seafolly
Aimer
PARAH S.p.A
Seaspray
TYR Sport
Perry
NOZONE
Platypus
La Perla Group
Section 4: Region Segmentation
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Section (5 6 7):
—Product Type Segmentation
Tobacco/No Flavor
Fruit & Candy
Mint & Menthol
Chocolate & Vanilla
—Industry Segmentation
Supermarkets
Speciality Stores
Departmental Stores
—Channel Segmentation
Direct Sales
Distributor
Section 8: Trend (2018-2022)
Section 9: Product Type Detail
Section 10: Downstream Consumer
Section 11: Cost Structure
Section 12: Conclusion
Major Points of TOC:
Section 1 Swimwear Product Definition
Section 2 Global Swimwear Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
2.1 Global Manufacturer Swimwear Shipments
2.2 Global Manufacturer Swimwear Business Revenue
2.3 Global Swimwear Market Overview
Section 3 Manufacturer Swimwear Business Introduction
3.1 Pentland Group Swimwear Business Introduction
3.1.1 Pentland Group Swimwear Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2017
3.1.2 Pentland Group Swimwear Business Distribution by Region
3.1.3 Pentland Group Interview Record
3.1.4 Pentland Group Swimwear Business Profile
3.1.5 Pentland Group Swimwear Product Specification
3.2 Arena Swimwear Business Introduction
3.2.1 Arena Swimwear Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2017
3.2.2 Arena Swimwear Business Distribution by Region
Section 4 Global Swimwear Market Segmentation (Region Level)
4.1 North America Country
4.1.1 United States Swimwear Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2017
4.1.2 Canada Swimwear Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2017
4.2 South America Country
4.2.1 South America Swimwear Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2017
4.3 Asia Country
4.3.1 China Swimwear Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2017
4.3.2 Japan Swimwear Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2017
Section 5 Global Swimwear Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)
5.1 Global Swimwear Market Segmentation (Product Type Level) Market Size 2014-2017
5.2 Different Swimwear Product Type Price 2014-2017
5.3 Global Swimwear Market Segmentation (Product Type Level) Analysis
Section 6 Global Swimwear Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
6.1 Global Swimwear Market Segmentation (Industry Level) Market Size 2014-2017
6.2 Different Industry Price 2014-2017
6.3 Global Swimwear Market Segmentation (Industry Level) Analysis
Section 7 Global Swimwear Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
7.1 Global Swimwear Market Segmentation (Channel Level) Sales Volume and Share 2014-2017
7.2 Global Swimwear Market Segmentation (Channel Level) Analysis
Section 8 Swimwear Market Forecast 2018-2022
8.1 Swimwear Segmentation Market Forecast (Region Level)
8.2 Swimwear Segmentation Market Forecast (Product Type Level)
8.3 Swimwear Segmentation Market Forecast (Industry Level)
8.4 Swimwear Segmentation Market Forecast (Channel Level)
…. Continued
