Swept Frequency Capacitive Sensing Market – Analysis, Industry Trends and Forecast 2017-2025

The report “Swept Frequency Capacitive Sensing Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Swept frequency capacitive sensing market is growing rapidly due to its feature such as detecting types of touch and strength of touch. Swept frequency capacitive sensing has major applications in healthcare, automotive and consumer electronics domain. The implementation of swept frequency capacitive sensing is high in consumer electronics domain and is fuelling the swept frequency capacitive sensing market. Smartphones are the major contributors to swept frequency capacitive sensing market.

In terms of technology, surface capacitance segment holds the major market share during the forecast period and is contributing to the swept frequency capacitive sensing market growth. Swept frequency capacitive sensing is used to find what type of touch is applied based on different types of capacitive sensors. Touch can be grasp, slide, hold, finger tap and so on. Based on the requirement, swept frequency capacitive sensing is applied to different applications like finger print detection and drivers’ safety. Swept frequency capacitive sensing technology is at its introductory stage and is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period.

Swept Frequency Capacitive Sensing Market: Drivers and challenges

The major factor driving swept frequency capacitive sensing market is high adoption of smartphones and laptops. In consumer electronics domain, the demand of touch interface in smartphones and laptops are high from end consumers and this demand is significantly contributing to the growth of swept frequency capacitive sensing market. Another factor driving swept frequency capacitive sensing market is its application in automotive industry for safety and security purposes. Swept frequency capacitive sensing is used to detect the drivers’ drowsiness and avoids potential accidents. Its application for security purpose is also gaining attention and is contributing to swept frequency capacitive sensing market growth.

The key challenge for swept frequency capacitive sensing market is its high cost of components. . This is restricting the growth of swept frequency capacitive sensing market specially in developing countries. Another major disadvantage is its failure in detection when exposed to harsh environment and has high replacement cost.

Swept Frequency Capacitive Sensing Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on types:

Surface capacitance

Projected capacitance

Self-capacitance

Mutual capacitance

Segmentation based on application:-

Smartphone

Laptops

Tablets

Wearable devices

Interactive monitors

Others

Competition Dashboard

Key Players

Major players of swept frequency capacitive sensing are NXP Semiconductors, ST Microelectronics, Texas Instruments, Synaptics, Renesas Electronics Corp., Analog Devices, Inc., Infineon Technologies, Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Regional Overview

Presently, Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share of swept frequency capacitive sensing market because of the changing economies, rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income and growing demand of consumer electronics in developing countries like China and India.

North America is also increasingly adopting swept frequency capacitive sensing due to the high demand from healthcare sector.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Swept frequency capacitive sensing market Segments

Swept frequency capacitive sensing market dynamics

Swept frequency capacitive sensing Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Swept frequency capacitive sensing market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Swept frequency capacitive sensing value chain

Swept frequency capacitive sensing market current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Swept frequency capacitive sensing market competition & Companies involved

Swept frequency capacitive sensing market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for Swept frequency capacitive sensing market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America swept frequency capacitive sensing market By US By Canada

Latin America swept frequency capacitive sensing market By Brazil By Mexico By Others

Europe swept frequency capacitive sensing market By U.K. By France By Germany By Poland By Russia

Asia Pacific swept frequency capacitive sensing market By Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) By Greater China By India By ASEAN By Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan swept frequency capacitive sensing market

Middle East and Africa swept frequency capacitive sensing market By GCC Countries By Other Middle East By North Africa By South Africa By Other Africa



MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

