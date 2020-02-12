Sweet Almond Oil Market: Global Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Sweet Almond Oil Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Sweet Almond Oil Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (CaloyNOW FoodsLa TourangellePlimonNatural Oils InternationalAlqvimiaMountain OceanProvital GroupAAK Natural OilsESIOliofora|Uurluolu Vegetable OilK. K. Enterprise)
Almond oil is the oil extracted from almonds. It is a kind of pale yellow oily liquid with minimum odor at room temperature. It is mainly used for food, cosmetics and others. In this report we main static the almond oil that not contain any additives.
Scope of the Global Sweet Almond Oil Market Report
This report focuses on the Sweet Almond Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
California produces 82% of the globe’s almonds, harvesting about 1000,000 acres of the tree nut across a 400-mile stretch from northern Tehama County to southern Kern County. Fueling the boom is robust foreign demand, particularly from emerging consumer markets like China and India, where the industry has been promoting almonds as a healthful snack. Most of almond is consumed as food. Almonds production and price trend will directly affect the industry. Due to the strong demand in the cosmetics industry, sweet almond oil is rapidly developing as a further processed product of almond. As we know, the world’s leading cosmetics companies L’oreal, Beiersdorf, SHISEIDO and Estee Lauder are direct downstream clients in this industry.
The United States is the world’s largest producer of sweet almond oil. Every year, 60%-75% sweet almond oil of United States manufacturer exports to Europe and Asia Pacific. In Europe, especially France and Germany, is the world’s largest consumption region of sweet almond oil, which hold 58% global sales market share.
The world’s major consumption regions are the France, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan and the United States. Cosmetic companies are the world’s major downstream customers. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. Consumption in China and many developing countries is very small, and there still have great potential in these markets.
The worldwide market for Sweet Almond Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.4% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Sweet Almond Oil Market Segment by Manufacturers
Caloy
NOW Foods
La Tourangelle
Plimon
Natural Oils International
Alqvimia
Mountain Ocean
Provital Group
AAK Natural Oils
ESI
Oliofora|
Uurluolu Vegetable Oil
K. K. Enterprise
Global Sweet Almond Oil Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Sweet Almond Oil Market Segment by Type
Nonpareil Almond Oil
California Almond Oil
Mission Almond Oil
Others
Global Sweet Almond Oil Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Cosmetics
Food
Others
Some of the Points cover in Global Sweet Almond Oil Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Sweet Almond Oil Industry
- Introduction,
- Product Scope,
- Market Overview,
- Market Opportunities,
- Market Risk,
- Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Sweet Almond Oil Industry in 2016 and 2017
- Sales
- Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
- Sales
- Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global Sweet Almond Oil Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
- Sales
- Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Sweet Almond Oil Market by key countries in these regions
- Sales
- Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Sweet Almond Oil Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
- Sales
- Revenue and market share
- Growth rate
Chapter 11: Sweet Almond Oil Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
- Regions
- Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13: Sweet Almond Oil Industry
- Sales channel
- Distributors
- Traders and dealers
- Appendix
- Data source
