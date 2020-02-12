Sweet Almond Oil Market: Global Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Sweet Almond Oil Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Sweet Almond Oil Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (CaloyNOW FoodsLa TourangellePlimonNatural Oils InternationalAlqvimiaMountain OceanProvital GroupAAK Natural OilsESIOliofora|Uurluolu Vegetable OilK. K. Enterprise)

Almond oil is the oil extracted from almonds. It is a kind of pale yellow oily liquid with minimum odor at room temperature. It is mainly used for food, cosmetics and others. In this report we main static the almond oil that not contain any additives.

Scope of the Global Sweet Almond Oil Market Report

This report focuses on the Sweet Almond Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

California produces 82% of the globe’s almonds, harvesting about 1000,000 acres of the tree nut across a 400-mile stretch from northern Tehama County to southern Kern County. Fueling the boom is robust foreign demand, particularly from emerging consumer markets like China and India, where the industry has been promoting almonds as a healthful snack. Most of almond is consumed as food. Almonds production and price trend will directly affect the industry. Due to the strong demand in the cosmetics industry, sweet almond oil is rapidly developing as a further processed product of almond. As we know, the world’s leading cosmetics companies L’oreal, Beiersdorf, SHISEIDO and Estee Lauder are direct downstream clients in this industry.

The United States is the world’s largest producer of sweet almond oil. Every year, 60%-75% sweet almond oil of United States manufacturer exports to Europe and Asia Pacific. In Europe, especially France and Germany, is the world’s largest consumption region of sweet almond oil, which hold 58% global sales market share.

The world’s major consumption regions are the France, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan and the United States. Cosmetic companies are the world’s major downstream customers. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. Consumption in China and many developing countries is very small, and there still have great potential in these markets.

The worldwide market for Sweet Almond Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.4% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

