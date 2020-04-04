Swab Market – United States, GPC Medical Ltd., Elmex Controls Pvt Ltd., Copan Diagnostics, Inc., Medscape

Global Swab market report also provides CAGR value fluctuation in percentage during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. SWOT analysis has been used throughout the report which helps emphasize on the global key manufacturers, market definition, description and analysis of the market competition landscape. With the study of competitor analysis, Medical Devices industry can get know how of the strategies of key players in the market that includes but are not limited to new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions. The Global Swab report holds a massive importance when it comes to market definition, classifications, applications and engagements.

According to Data Bridge Market Research new Market report, “Global Swab Market By Test Tpe(DNA, Urine, Saliva),“By Product Type (Alcohol Swab, Cotton Swab, Dry Swab, Gauze Swab), By Shaft(Aluminum, Polypropylene Shaft), By Application(Microbiological Laboratory, Hospitals, Clinics, Academia & Research Institutes), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast is projected to reach USD 1,169 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Global Swab Market

Swabs are the absorbent made with soft materials. It is also known as wipes. Antiseptic swabs come under medical products having active ingredients, targets and specific actions. They are medicated absorbent materials, which are used as a part of surgery and medicine; they are also used before injection also called as pre-injection swabs, wound cleansers, and is a part of first aid kit. A swab consists of an absorbent material, which actually imparts the medical properties to the swab.

They consist of antiseptics such as chlorhexidine, cetrimide or iodine or disinfectants such as alcohol. The antiseptics swabs that have active ingredients and show targeted and specific actions come under the medical products.

As per the research conducted by healthcare cost and utilization project report of the U.S. published in 2017, over 22 million surgeries were performed in 2014. Over 50% of these surgeries occurred in a hospital inpatient setting, which added a boost to the market growth. As per the report by WHO on global disease burden by 2020 chronic diseases will be responsible for almost three quarters of all deaths worldwide and 71% deaths will be on account on Ischaemic Heart Disease (IHD). According to WHO report of 2015, the geriatric population is poised to rise dramatically and is expected to reach to 1.6 billion by 2025-2050, which in turn will lead to the high demand for the swab.

Factors such as rising geriatric population, increasing number of surgeries, and increasing per capita expenditure in healthcare will drive the market.

Segmentation: Global Swab Market

The global market swab by the following sub-categories is presented

By Test Type DNA Urine Saliva

By Product Type Alcohol Swab Cotton Swab Dry Swab Gauze Swab

By Shaft Aluminum Polypropylene Shaft

By Application Microbiological Laboratory Hospitals Clinics Academia Research Institute

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



The Global Swab Market accounted to USD 580 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN THE GLOBAL SWAB MARKET

Increasing Number of Infections and Surgeries:

Infections including such as previously unrecognized diseases as HIV/AIDS, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), Ebola hemorrhagic fever, and Nipah Virus Encephalitis are rapidly increasing incidence in geographic range.

An increase number of cases of bacterial infection in the throat are increasing. These infections can include strep throat, pneumonia, tonsillitis, whooping cough, and meningitis. Hence in this case “throat swab culture” is used, this is mostly used to determine presence of group ‘A’ streptococcus bacteria (Streptococcus pyogenes) in your throat. A sterile cotton swap rubbed across the back of your throat or your tonsils or at the sore parts of the throat. The samples of the secretion are collected and then tested to find presence of bacteria. As the increase incidence of the climatic changes, consumption of unhealthy food are increasing ,this lead to increase in bacterial growth hence lead to increase occurrence of various diseases such as throat infection, tonsils worldwide. This leads to increase in use of sterile swap in throat swap culture. Sore throat is the second most common acute infection seen by FPs.

Fieldwork was conducted by National Family Opinion (NFO) World Group’s and national institute of health and about 6465 men and women were screened and were found that around 3514 participants suffered from throat discomfort. This survey shows with increase is cases of throat infection there is high demand for sterile swap market.

Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) is a pandemic disease caused by human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Globally, 34.0 million (31.4 million-35.9 million) people were living with HIV at the end of 2011 (from Global Report 2012 by UNAIDS) and according to UNAIDS: There were approximately 36.7 million people worldwide living with HIV/AIDS at the end of 2016. India has the third largest number of people living with HIV/AIDS. As per the 2011 HIV estimates, there are an estimated 21 lakh people currently living with HIV/AIDS in India with an adult prevalence of 0.27%.

New invention of “oraqiuck” which is an oral swap which is used in testing HIV is expected to increase the market for swab. An injectable antiretroviral therapy (ART) is being used in patients suffering from HIV, hence before injecting this, sterile swap need to be used. Thus, results in the increase in swab market.

According to the report more than 250 million acute wound cases, approximately 50 million traumatic wound cases and more than five million burn cases are recorded and treated every year globally giving rise to swab market.

Growth in Geriatric Population:

The older population of the world continues to grow at an unprecedented rate. Today, the people age of 65 and above accounts for 8.5% of total worldwide population (617 million). According to a report, “An Aging World: 2015, the world geriatric population% is expected to jump to nearly17% of total world’s population by 2050 (1.6 billion) which is an additional 48 million as of 2015. This report shows how the age structure of the U.S. population is expected to change in the coming decades and focuses on the older population in terms of age, sex, race, and Hispanic origin. A 2006 analysis sponsored by the U.S. National Institute on Aging (NIA), part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, found surprising health differences, for example, between non-Hispanic whites aged 55 to 64 in the United States and England. In general, people have better health in higher socioeconomic levels, but the study found that british counterparts at all socioeconomic levels have better health as compare to the older adults in the United States. National Institute on Aging (NIA) which is the part of the National Institutes of Health, and produced by the U.S. Census Bureau, commissioned “An Ageing World:2015” The report determines the demographic, health and socioeconomic trends accompanying the growth of the aging population. This rapid ageing was also seen in central and south America. In every country in the region, the proportion of people over the age of 60 will increase significantly. The low and falling fertility rates compounds for the same demographic changes in the Caribbean. In Europe, the aging population is also increasing. Europe faces its own unique challenges, in large part due to the global financial crisis of 2008.

Some of the major players operating in global swab market are

Puritan Medical Products,

SARSTEDT AG & Co,

MWE,

FL MEDICAL,

Clean Cross Co.,LTD.,

Neogen Corporation,

Citotest Labware Manufacturing Co., Ltd.,

Unilever United States,

GPC Medical Ltd.,

Elmex Controls Pvt Ltd.,

Copan Diagnostics, Inc.,

Medscape,

AdvaCare,

Strema S.r.l.,

Blue Manufacturing Company,

Tozbey Plastik,

Merck KGaA.,

S. Cotton,

Mediteks Sağlık Hizmetleri

GROUPE LEMOINE among others.

