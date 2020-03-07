Suture Needles Market SWOT Analysis, Major Key Players Revenue, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Suture Needles Market – Key Players

Some of key the players in the market are

Roboz Surgical Instrument

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co.LLC

Hill-Rom

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Suture Needles Market – Overview

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future analysts, the Global Suture Needles Market is growing at a very steady pace. Some of the factors that are contributing in the growth of this market are increasing number of surgical procedures, favorable reimbursement scenario, rising geriatric population, and technological advancements in the surgical technologies.

Get Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/552

The market looks attractive at present and is likely to flourish over the next couple of years. Some of the factors responsible for catapulting the market on an upward trajectory include rising healthcare expenditure, increasing innovations in the healthcare sector, the large-scale prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing count of health care service centers, among others. However, the shift towards surgical staplers for suturing, especially in the super specialty healthcare centers, is a major factor expected to hold the growth of the suture needles market during the assessment period.

Suture Needles Market – Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the suture needles market owing to the well-developed technology, high healthcare expenditure, improvement in reimbursement scenario, and the presence of the leading players. According to the American Medical Association, Medicare has made various significant amendments in Ambulatory Surgery Center payment system (ASC). It is observed that for incision and drainage postoperative wound infection Medicare was providing reimbursement of USD 790.85, which is now exceeded to USD 1,030.52 in ASC. Whereas hospital outpatient payment has been exceeded to USD 2,148.00 from USD 1,414.28 this year.

Europe holds the second position in the suture needles market. It is expected that the support provided by the government bodies for research & development and increasing number of surgeries drives the market in the European region.

Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Rapidly improving technology, and the presence of huge patient pool drive the growth of this market in Asia Pacific region.

The Middle East and Africa hold the least share of the market owing to the presence of poor and slow developing countries, especially, in the African region.

Suture Needles Market – Segmentation

The Global Suture Needles Market is segmented on the basis of shape, type, and end-users.

On the basis of the shape, the market is classified into straight shaped needles, j shape needles, compound curve shaped needles, half curved, and others. On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into eyed, and eyeless needles. On the basis of the end -users, the market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, hospital, and clinics, and others.

Suture Needles Market – Competitive Analysis

On August 21, 2017, ETHICON, a subsidiary of J&J, launched PROXISURE™ Suturing Device to improve precision in minimally invasive surgery.

On March 7, 2017, Ethicon acquired NeuWave Medical, Inc.

In August 2016, Ethicon US, LLC had announced the strategic collaboration with Touch Surgery that will help patient with free mobile app that can reach medical help in even remote regions.

In August 2016, Ethicon US, LLC announced the launch of unmatched knotless suture portfolio with launch of stratafix spiral plus devices. With this addition of this new suture technology the company has established the most comprehensive and unmatched knotless suture offering available to surgeons in the U.S.

In June 2016, B. Braun Melsungen AG announced that it has acquired 51% of DIALY SER S.A.S., Colombia

In Jan 2016, Surgical Specialties Corporation announced that it has acquired all the shares of leading German needle and suture manufacturer; FSSB Chirurgische Nadein GMBH (FSSB). This acquisition will create the company one of the leaders in manufacturing surgical suture in the world.

In June 2015, Medtronic plc. acquired Covidien plc. to broaden their product portfolio. It was a USD 42.9 billion merger.

Browse Complete 85 Pages Premium Research Report Enabled with Tables and Figures @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/suture-needles-market-552

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]