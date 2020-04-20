Sustainable Palm Oil Market: By Product Type, Application, Geographic Segmentation, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunities, Challenges, Competition Landscape, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Industry Outlook
Palm oil is derived from mesocarp (reddish pulp) from the oil palms fruit. Palm Oil is naturally reddish in color due to presence of high beta-carotene content. Palm Oil is one of the mainly used vegetable oils in the world, as it is cost effective, useful & flexible. Palm Oil is found in many snacks, household cleaners & also cosmetics. Palm Oil has health benefits like improving vision, preventing cardiovascular disorders, lessening the risk of cancer, providing softness to skin naturally, improve hair growth, etc. Palm Oil is loaded with Vitamin K, antioxidants, rich in nutrients, also contains zero trans-fats. Indonesia & Malaysia are the top producers of Palm Oil, accounting most of the shares. Sustainable Palm Oil is making the business more profitable, without harming the people & environment. Many policies have been set to make the business of Palm oil sustainable. Therefore, the Sustainable Palm Oil Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Sustainable Palm Oil Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.
Market Segmentation
The global Sustainable Palm Oil Market is based on segment, by Product Type the market is segmented into White Palm Oil, Fractional Palm Oil, Red Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil; and by Application the market is segmented into Soap & Detergents, Food (Bakery & Confectionery Products), Cosmetics and Pet Food.
Sustainable Palm Oil Market, By Product Type
White Palm Oil
Fractional Palm Oil
Red Palm Oil
Palm Kernel Oil
Sustainable Palm Oil Market, By Application
Soap & Detergents
Food (Bakery & Confectionery Products)
Cosmetics
Pet Food
Regional Insights
On a global front, the Sustainable Palm Oil Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA).
Sustainable Palm Oil Market, By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Competitive Analysis
The leading players in the market are Cargill, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Wilmer International Limited, Hap Seng Plantation, SIPEF Group Belgium, IOI Corporation Berhad, Sime Darby Plantation Sendirian Berhad, New Britain Palm Oil Limited, Golden Agri-Resources Limited, Kulim Berhad and United Plantation Berhad. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.
Cargill
Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad
Wilmer International Limited
Hap Seng Plantation
SIPEF Group Belgium
IOI Corporation Berhad
Sime Darby Plantation Sendirian Berhad
New Britain Palm Oil Limited
Golden Agri-Resources Limited
Kulim Berhad
United Plantation Berhad
