Sustainability Management Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Global Sustainability Management Software Industry

Sustainability management software can be defined as a software solution adopted by organization to maintain smooth and efficient functioning of operational activities in enterprises. It helps enterprises to enhance their business performance through automated analysis, data management and reporting.

The study indicates, increased awareness among enterprise for sustainability management software to improve profit margins by ensuring high return on investment on capital by reducing operating cost is one of the significant factor driving market growth. According to the study, the implementation of advanced technologies by enterprise that includes cloud computing, mobility, big data analytics, and remote connectivity to capitalize profit is fueling the market growth. By deployment segment, cloud based sustainability management software is expected to account for highest market share.

In 2018, the global Sustainability Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Sustainability Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sustainability Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Schneider Electric

IBM

SAP SE

CA Technologies

Planon

Verisae

Thinkstep

Urjanet

Accuvio

Ecova

Figbytes

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Cloud

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Automotive

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Sustainability Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Sustainability Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

