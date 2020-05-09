Suspended Scaffolding Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2018 to 2028

With increase in number of construction projects and call for maintenance of periodic façade, the market for suspended scaffolding is estimated to register remarkable uptick. With booming number of new buildings, the flourishing construction sector is poised to be a cardinal factor boosting the demand for suspended scaffoldings. Since the recent past, the working class is migrating from rural areas to full-fledged urban areas on the lookout for better scope and opportunities, thereby stimulating demand for living spaces leading to increasing constructions. This, in turn, is continuing to create steady demand for suspended scaffoldings.

Another aspect which is also considered as a key market influencer of suspended scaffoldings is the surging need for new modular housing concepts. In line with the new living standards, the structures are built in a way to successfully keep up with the prevalent trends. One of the key challenges faced by the manufacturers operating in the suspended scaffolding market is the availability of skilled personnel to efficiently operate equipment. The need for skilled personnel is to tackle the level of dangers and hazards involved in the operation. Moreover, the introduction of scaffold free technology over the years may pose considerable challenges for the manufacturers of suspended scaffoldings. Price fluctuations in raw materials is another major impediment which might refrain suspended scaffoldings to attain cosmic growth.

Suspended Scaffolding Market: Introduction

Suspended scaffolding are raised aerial platforms suspended by ropes fixed atop the highest point of any structure i.e.; buildings, towers among others. These platforms move about the outer façade of a building and can be raised or lowered via the ropes connected to a motor. Suspended scaffoldings are utilized whenever maintenance and cleaning work has to be carried out on the facade of any tall structure. These raised platforms are a safer alternative to other methods adopted to access the outer envelope including single personnel rope harnesses among others. Suspended scaffolding should be sturdy enough to support more than one personnel including equipment but should not be heavy in order to attain low power consumption in the motors. With increased construction activity and general need for periodic façade maintenance in the present scenario, the market for suspended scaffolding is expected to register an uptick in terms of both value and volume in the upcoming forecast period.

Suspended Scaffolding Market: Dynamics

The market drivers responsible for the growth of suspended scaffolding can be attributed to boom in construction activities across major economies of the world. Migration of working class population from rural areas to high potential urban areas has prompted high demand for living spaces leading to construction of high rise building. These building have to be periodically cleaned and maintained with full access to façade only possible from the exterior of the building. This in turn has led to healthy demand for suspended scaffoldings. Various economies across the globe have laid down standards pertaining to manufacture and operation of suspended scaffolding including OSHA by the U.S. economy which can aid in streaming the manufacturing and distribution of equipment and thereby lead to higher revenue returns in the upcoming forecast period. One of the key challenges involved in suspended scaffolding market is the availability of skilled personnel to actually operate the equipment owing to the level of dangers and hazards involved in its operation. Requirement of periodic maintenance of the equipment also leads to higher operating cost which can come across as a restraint to the growth of the suspended scaffolding market.

Suspended Scaffolding Market: Segmentation

The Suspended Scaffolding market can be segmented as follows.

By product type, the Suspended Scaffolding market can be segmented as:

Single Point

Two Point

Multi Point

Multi-Level

Float Type

Catenary

Others

By Design, the Suspended Scaffolding market can be segmented as:

Linear Platform

Angled Platform

Arched Platform

Adjustable Platform

Others

By end use, the Suspended Scaffolding market can be segmented as:

Non-Residential Construction

Residential

Commercial

Others

Suspended Scaffolding Market: Regional Outlook

The suspended scaffoldings market is ought to grow with a healthy pace in the forecast period in North America owing to growth witnessed in constructional activities and general requirement for outer envelope maintenance in high rise skyscrapers. On similar lines, Europe is also expected to foresee a steady growth in the suspended scaffolding market in response increased infrastructure construction that has fostered especially in five major European economies. The construction industry in Asia Pacific with a major focus on Japan and China has seen growing strides in the past couple of years and is expected to grow even further in the years ahead. This increase in the end use sector has increased the demand for suspended scaffolding in order to facilitate timely and easy maintenance of high rise structures. Hence, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow on a positive note in the upcoming years. This also holds true for the Oceania as well with large number of middle class immigrants settling in the economy prompting an increased construction activities to cater the influx. Lastly, Middle East is well known for constructing high rise buildings in a short span of time which can aid in positive growth of the suspended scaffolding market in the forecast period.

Suspended Scaffolding Market: Key Participants

Some of the participants involved in the manufacture of the Suspended Scaffolding in the global market are:

Swing-Lo Suspended Scaffold Company

SafeWorks, LLC

Wilhelm Layher GmbH & Co. KG.

Safway Group Holding LLC

HAKI AB

Peri-Werk Artur Schworer Gmbh & Co. KG

ULMA C y E, S. Coop.

Altrex Inc.

Fixator

Sky Climber, LLC

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

