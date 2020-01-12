Surgical Sutures Market Report Provides Comprehensive Understanding Market Growth Opportunities, Major Competitors and Porter Analysis

Treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer, hepatitis, COPD, cardiovascular diseases and other viral diseases such as HIV often require complex surgeries thus, involving suturing. These diseases are persistent and have long-lasting effects on a patient’s health. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is also a key factor driving the surgical sutures market.

It has been observed that, hospitals are the major end user of the surgical sutures. Different shapes, sizes and types of sutures are used in hospitals for performing different surgeries. Due to increase in expenditure on healthcare by public and private sources, the number of hospitals are also increasing. According to American Health Association, the total number of all U.S. registered hospitals were 5,564, number of rural community hospitals was 1,829, and the number of urban community hospitals was 3,033, in 2015. As per the data of the Government of India, the number of government hospitals was 35,416, in 2013. According to the report on Australia’s hospital (2014-15) by Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, in 2014, a total number of 1,322 hospitals were present in Australia.

Globally, North America held the largest share of the surgical sutures market, and the region is also expected to retain its position during the forecast period, with the U.S. being the larger contributor to the regional market, as compared to Canada. Growth in the North American surgical sutures market is mainly driven by the increasing aging population, rising road accidents, increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity, and surging burn cases in the region.

Some of the other key players operating in the surgical sutures industry include DemeTECH Corporation, Sutures India Pvt. Ltd., Zipline Medical, Inc., Peters Surgical, EndoEvolution, LLC, Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Smith & Nephew PLC.

