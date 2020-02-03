Surgical Sutures Market Represents a Robust CAGR of Nearly 3.9% Between 2017 and 2025

Global Surgical Sutures Market: Overview

A surgical suture is primarily a medical tool or equipment used to close cutaneous wounds in the course of a surgical procedure. It is also utilized to stitch internal organs post-surgery, such as blood vessels, body tissues and skin. The tool is, even at present, used widely in orthopedic, cardio, plastic, neuro, gynecological, and other general surgeries, despite the emergence of advanced technology such as fiber dressing, hydrogel dressings and skin substitutes.

Sutures are either absorbable or non-absorbable, and are used depending on the type of surgery and need. Sutures tend to have differing properties as well, such as knot security and tensile strength. Sutures are an indispensable part of surgical procedures, and are expected to continue remaining prevalent over the coming years. The growing geriatric population with several disorders related to soft tissue, skin, breast, trauma, hernia and musculoskelatal diseases will fuel the global surgical sutures market.

The report offers a distinctive evaluation of the global surgical sutures market, taking into account its growth factors, restraints, and potential business prospects.

Global Surgical Sutures Market: Trends and Opportunities

The population explosion across the world is leading to an immense rise in the number of aged individuals. Medical advances, easier access to medical technology, along with the incrementing disposable incomes have led to a percolation of surgical procedures to a large pool of patients. Improving healthcare facilities across the world, especially in emerging economies is expected to provide and impetus to the growth of the global surgical sutures market over the forecast period.

Innovations and technological advances enabling the betterment of suture materials, which are manufactured to be apt for enhanced wound tissue estimation and conclusion time, resulting in improved after-effect of the surgeries, are additionally providing a fillip to the uptake of surgical sutures worldwide. Furthermore, the vast upgrades pertaining to the social insurance facilities are also bolstering the demand for surgical sutures. Improving healthcare schemes, and favorable reimbursement policies are key trends that are anticipated to positively impact the global surgical sutures market in the coming years.

Global Surgical Sutures Market: Geographical Analysis

The global surgical sutures market is researched geographically with reference to the regions of North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America is predicted to play a key role in the global market, and emerge as a leading region. The region held nearly 35% of the overall market share in 2016, and this trend is expected to hold over the forecast period. The key factors attributed to the rise of North America in the global surgical sutures market are the surge in number of surgeries, high incidence of cardiovascular ailments, and extensive adoption of advanced medical procedures.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as lucrative region in the global surgical sutures market, and is predicted to exhibit a substantial growth. This is ascribed to the rising sedentary lifestyles of the people, increasing awareness of advanced surgical procedures, and booming medical tourism.

Global Surgical Sutures Market: Companies Mentioned

Currently, the global surgical sutures market’s competitive landscape features a combination of being consolidated, and open to new, domestic players, offering services at lower prices. This has led to presence of an intense competition among existing and new market entrants.

Prominent players operating in the global surgical sutures market are Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Teleflex Incorporated, ConMed Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., and Braun Melsungen AG, among others.

