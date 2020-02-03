Surgical Sutures Market Opportunity will Rise to US$ 5,080.1 mn in the Forecast Time Period that Extends from 2017 to the year 2025

Global Surgical Sutures Market: Snapshot

The global surgical sutures market is envisaged to gather pace in terms of growth as the incidence of hernia, trauma, and soft tissues, skin, and breast-related conditions continues to see a rise. In addition, increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders and constant rise in geriatric population could create profit-making opportunities in the global surgical sutures market. On the other hand, increasing number of peripheral vascular surgeries is expected to raise demand in the global surgical sutures market.

Anticipated to register a 3.9% CAGR between 2017 and 2025, the global surgical sutures market could present an incremental opportunity worth a US$5.0 bn during the said forecast period.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/surgical-sutures-market.html

Lower Risk of Wound Infection to Stoke Demand for Absorbable Surgical Sutures

On the basis of end user, the global surgical sutures market is classified into ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and hospitals. Among these, hospitals are foreseen to become a prominent segment of the global surgical sutures market. Developing countries witnessing an increase in the number of new hospitals, promising reimbursement policies, and rising count of complicated surgeries performed in hospitals could support the growth of this segment for the next few years.

By application, the global surgical sutures market sees a classification into orthopedic, cardiovascular, gynecological, general, and other surgeries. Among these, cardiovascular surgeries are prophesied to account for an impressive share of the global surgical sutures market. High incidence of cardiovascular diseases and increase in the number of cardiovascular surgeries performed could set the tone for significant growth of this segment in the global surgical sutures market.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=19172

By product, the global surgical sutures market is divided into non-absorbable and absorbable sutures. Among the two, absorbable sutures are predicted to collect a lion’s share of the global surgical sutures market. In 2016, the segment accounted for a 60.0% share of the global surgical sutures market. Absorbable sutures are largely popular among end users as they lower the risk of wound infection. On the other hand, non-absorbable sutures are used in applications that require long-term support. However, their uptake is limited due to the high risk of side effects. Nevertheless, they could be used in specialized applications such as cardiovascular surgeries.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=19172

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com