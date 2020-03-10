Surgical Staplers Market Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2023

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Surgical Staplers Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2019 to 2023”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast to 2023. Surgical Staplers Market Major Key Players/ Manufacturer included in the Report some of them Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Covidien (Medtronic), 3M, B.Braun, Dextera Surgical, Intuitive Surgical, etc.

Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2337656

Global Surgical Staplers Market

Surgical stapling is a technological advancement in medical wound closure methods and is often used as an alternative to traditional methods like suturing. The use of surgical staplers not only expedites the closure procedure but also minimises post procedural complexities like bleeding, while reducing hospital stays.

The rapid increase in the occurrence of diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular problems, and cancer, are contributing to the rise in the number of surgeries of the open, as well as minimally invasive type. Also, the continuous introduction of new technologies and innovations in the medical devices market to provide faster recovery to patients, is raising the demand for surgical staplers. The global surgical staplers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1%, leading to global revenue of USD 5.66 billion by 2023.

The surgical staplers market is segmented by product into manual and powered surgical staplers and by type into reusable and disposable surgical staplers. Manual surgical staplers dominated the market share in 2017 while the reusable surgical staplers are expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the coming years.

The surgical staplers market is further segmented based on its applications in – abdominal surgery, cardiac surgery, orthopaedic surgery, general surgery and other surgeries. In 2017, the abdominal surgeries segment held the biggest share of the market while the orthopaedic surgeries segment is expected to register the highest growth in the coming years.

Key growth factors:

o A rise in the number of surgeries, ageing of global populations and, fast penetration of healthcare insurances are strong contributing factors to the growth of the surgical staplers market.

o In 2015, the older population was 8.5% of the total population. The rise in the geriatric population is leading to rise in age-related diseases which will increase the requirement for surgeries. Moreover, increase in non-communicable diseases like cardiac diseases, obesity and cancers are leading to a rise in its associated procedures. This is increasing the demand for surgical stapling devices.

o Insurance companies are eyeing regions like Asia-Pacific (India), and the Middle East & Africa, which have high out-of-pocket spending on healthcare – to provide coverage to the population under their health insurance schemes.

o Also, surgical stapling processes are faster and more accurate than suturing when appropriately performed, resulting in a lower chance of leakage, fewer wound infections as compared to sutures and quicker recovery time.

Threats and key players:

o Surgical staplers are more expensive than suturing needles. Thus, even though the surgical staplers are a more advanced procedure than suturing or stitching, its adoption in economically backward regions like sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, etc., is hindered.

o Healthcare spending around the world is not even. The per capita spending on healthcare in some countries like South Africa is much lower than developed countries like the United States. This challenges the growth of the market.

o The presence of alternative wound closure methods in the market like traditional suturing, tissue glue, tape, and healing by secondary intention also hinder the growth of the market.

o The key players in the Surgical Staplers market are Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Covidien (Medtronic), 3M, B.Braun, Dextera Surgical, Intuitive Surgical, etc.

What’s covered in the report?

o Overview of the global surgical staplers market

o The current and forecasted market size data for the global surgical staplers market

o The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market – by product – powered and manual surgical staplers

o The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market – by type – global reusable and disposable surgical staplers market

o The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market – by applications of the surgical staplers in abdominal surgery, cardiac surgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery and others surgery segments.

o Market trends in the surgical staplers market

o Market drivers and challenges in the surgical staplers market

o Step by step explanation of the process through which a surgical stapler reaches the end user from the manufacturers.

o Current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa) market size data for the surgical staplers market and its segments

o A brief analysis of patents of surgical staplers

o Analysis of company profiles of major players operating in the market

Why buy?

o Get a broad understanding of the global surgical staplers market and its segments

o Get region-specific drivers and challenges affecting the global surgical staplers market

o Determine the developed and new markets where surgical staplers are used

o Formulate a product market strategy – based on the position in the value chain to determine the optimal product/service placement

o Recognize significant competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly

Enquire before buy or customization in Report: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2337656

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Latin America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa, UK, China or Asia-Pacific.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]